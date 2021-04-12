Sensex, Nifty crack up to 3%; 5 factors that are spooking investors

The Indian equity market suffered huge losses in the morning trade on April 12 as the benchmark Sensex cracked more than 1,450 points and the Nifty nosedived to below 14,400, leaving the bulls to lick their wounds.

The widespread selloff was observed from the word go as investors remained worried about the economic fallout of the fresh surge in coronavirus cases and the subsequent restrictions announced by several state governments.

At 1030 hours, the Sensex was 1,330 points, or 2.68 percent, down at 48,262 while Nifty was 404 points, or 2.72 percent, lower at 14,431.

Among the sectors, the BSE realty fell over 5 percent, while auto, bank, finance, power, capital goods and consumer discretionary goods & services indices fell up to 4 percent.

Here are 5 big reasons that seem to have triggered the selloff:

1. Surging COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases have been surging and touching a new high almost every day, forcing several state governments to impose fresh restrictions. Market participants are worried that a complete lockdown will derail the pace of nascent economic recovery.

As many as 1,68,912 more people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,35,27,717, the Union health ministry said on April 12 morning.

"Since the second wave of the pandemic is turning out worse than expected, there is profound uncertainty about its impact on the economy and markets. Since the situation is the worst in economically significant Maharashtra, this can impact the market's assumption of around 11 percent GDP growth and above 30 percent earnings growth," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

2 Weak global cues

Weak Asian markets also added to the sombre mood at home. Asian shares were weak ahead of US earnings, which will signal if the market valuations can sustain at the current levels.

As reported by Reuters, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.6 percent in slow trade. Tokyo’s Nikkei edged down 0.5 percent, while South Korean stocks were near flat.

3. Sluggish pace of vaccination

At the moment, when COVID-19 cases are rising exponentially, reports of vaccine shortage and the sluggish pace of vaccination added to the worry that the pandemic may cause more damage than expected.

However, the stocks have been replenished at most places and vaccination drive is picking pace.

A PTI report said with the fresh stock of anti- COVID 19 vaccines being made available by the Mumbai civic body, the vaccination drive will resume at 62 of the 71 designated private hospitals in the megapolis from April 12.

India has become the fastest country to administer over 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in record 85 days, the health ministry announced on April 10.

4. Caution ahead of Q4 numbers

Investors are also waiting to see if the March quarter numbers meet their expectations. After two consecutive quarters of strong earnings, the March quarter earnings are expected to come healthy. However, this quarter will unveil the real picture of the asset quality of banking heavyweights, while it will also show how much damage COVID-19 did in the last month of the quarter.

5. Technical factor

Last week, the Nifty formed a Doji candle pattern on a weekly chart, which represents indecision in the markets.

Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking, said the market has been hovering in a range for the last two months and the recent movement is not giving any cue over the next directional move.

"The continued weakness in banking stocks, due to increased fear of a spike in NPAs, is limiting upside despite the strong performance from the other sectoral pack so the alignment between the benchmark and banking index is critical else the consolidation will continue," said Mishra.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, underscored that the resistance of 14,950-15,000 has worked once again.

"The markets have taken a severe U-turn and have tested the 14,300-14,400 support. For the markets to move up, we need to respect this support range and bounce up. The level of 14,264 was the recent low recorded and if we break that, the next expected level is 13,900," he said.

