Election euphoria over; Sensex, Nifty likely to stabilise till Budget: Experts

The S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed 40,000 while Nifty surged past 12,000 intraday on Monday but analysts fear that the upside remains limited and investors’ should remain stock specific.

The Nifty50 hit the record high of 12,041 on May 23 following BJP winning 303 of the 543 seats on its own. It also brought an end to political uncertainty and instilled confidence among investors on continuity of reforms.

The average market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose from Rs 152.54 lakh crore recorded on April 30 to Rs 154.38 lakh crore, a gain of almost Rs 2 lakh crore in just one month.

After rallying about 10 percent so far in the year 2019, most experts feel benchmark indices might take a breather till the full budget, which will be presented on July 5.

Higher valuations, fall in economic growth, muted earnings from India Inc., as well as negative global cues could lead to profit taking at higher levels, they said.

Most brokerage firms have raised their target price for both Sensex and Nifty on a 1-year basis, but in the near term, the upside remains capped.

The Nifty50 could at best touch 12,100 but anything beyond that would need fresh triggers, experts opined. Investors who are holding long positions should stay long but fresh positions should only be added once there is a breakout above 12,040-12,100, they added.

“There is a high probability that markets could make a top and then tread in a range till the Budget as Nifty is trading at extremely high valuations with upwards of 29x PE on the higher end of the band,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, SAMCO Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It is unlikely for these multiples to sustain in the longer term but for now, the bullishness of the Modi government coming to power and the expectation of pro-economic growth policies will keep markets afloat, although rangebound,” he said.

Benchmark indices might have registered minor gains but the big move was seen in the broader market which is now beginning to get some attention.

As many as 80 stocks in the S&P BSE500 index rose 10-30 percent in May including Inox Wind, Can Fin Homes, BEML, Ujjivan Financial, SpiceJet, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Birla Corporation, PNB Housing and Edelweiss Financial Services.

The March quarter earnings season has both positive and negative news as well. The Nifty 4QFY19 earnings growth came in at 16 percent compared to expectations of 17 percent, Motilal Oswal said in a report.

Overall, Nifty ended FY19 with EPS of Rs 481, implying growth of 6.7 percent, same as FY18. For FY20, the brokerage firm expects the Nifty EPS to grow 26 percent to Rs 604.

“We feel the market enthusiasm over NDA Government’s majority win in the central elections is nearly over and the focus has shifted back to fundamentals. Coming to the corporate earnings, the March quarter results, like in the previous quarters, have reflected a muted picture with a few hits and more disappointments,” Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution, Religare Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Banking stocks had staged this bullish run in markets in the month of May. However, this might not be the case in June. The upside seems limited, whereas the downside is more apparent. Broader range for the Nifty might be 11700-12100,” he said.