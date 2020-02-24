Market Live: Sensex, Nifty mixed in pre-opening session; rupee opens 24 paise lower

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 24, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The week gone by was an action-packed one, wherein we witnessed a tug of war between the bulls and the bears.
South Korea biggest coronavirus centre outside China: South Korea reported 161 more coronavirus cases Monday, taking the nationwide total to 763 and making it the world's largest total outside China, PTI reported.
The country has seen a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases -- adding more than 700 cases in less than a week -- since a cluster of infections emerged from a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 86 points loss or 0.71 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,948-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com recommends selling Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3092 and target of Rs 3000 and Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 578 and target of Rs 560.
Biocon | Bharti Infratel | Bajaj Finance | Indiabulls Housing | Aurobindo Pharma and PVR are among the stocks that are in the news today.
The market remained lacklustre for the second consecutive week ended February 20 as investors continued to monitor the coronavirus outbreak which has raised fears over global growth.
Coronavirus may drag global GDP: The cascading effect of coronavirus epidemic might cause a drag of about a percentage point on global GDP growth if the containment is delayed beyond June, CNBC TV-18 quoted a report saying so.
According to the report by Dun & Bradstreet, the outbreak of coronavirus is already having a considerable impact on the Chinese economy, and its implications will increase for global businesses with operations or suppliers in the region.
Typically, there is a slowdown in the Chinese business activity during late-January on account of the Lunar New Year holidays. This is generally factored into the inventory planning by global businesses, hence, the impact on them has so far been muted, the report said.
Oil prices update: Oil prices tumbled more than 2 percent on Monday as investors worried about a hit to demand from the coronavirus outbreak, which is spreading rapidly outside China.
Brent crude fell by $1.50 or 2.5 percent to $57.00 a barrel by 2332 GMT. US crude futures fell by $1.26 or 2.3 percent to $52.12.