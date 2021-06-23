business Sensex, Nifty at record high: Here are seven investing mistakes you should avoid during bull market Devang Mehta, Head–Equity Advisory at Centrum Wealth, believes earnings growth has picked up in the last two quarters, and the momentum is expected to continue (except for Q1FY22) – which suggests that good times can get better over the next couple of years. Here's what investors should avoid at a time when markets are moving up.