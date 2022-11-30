 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sensex, Nifty at new highs: How different is this uptrend from the last peak?

Asha Menon
Nov 30, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

The macro environment is much better but technical indicators are mixed and point to trend reversal if the Nifty breaks below the 18,000 support.

Trading volumes are half of what they were in the last high. (Photo by Vicky Tran/Pexels)

Sensex and Nifty have made record highs after nearly a year. Their last highs were in October 2021, after which the markets began to move sideways and after six months corrected sharply.

Will this high be different? Will it peak again or break into a new bull rally?

This time the macroeconomic picture looks significantly better than the last year, which was beset by inflation and rate hike worries. But technical indicators are a mixed bag, advising caution; more on that later.

First, let’s look at the macro and earnings comparisons.

In October 2021, global recovery was stymied by the Delta variant of Covid-19 spreading rapidly across countries, continuing to cause disruptions in supply chains and feeding the inflationary trend. The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast for the calendar year 2021 to 5.9 percent and estimated 4.9 percent for 2022.