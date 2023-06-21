Sensex needs support from these 3 factors to achieve strong & sustainable breakout above 63,600: Milan Vaishnav of Gemstone

Milan Vaishnav of Gemstone

Finally, the BSE Sensex surpassed its previous record high (63,583) on June 21. But to surpass the 65,000 mark, it will need to have a comprehensive breakout above 63,600 levels, says Milan Vaishnav, CMT, MSTA, Technical Analyst and Founder of Gemstone Equity Research and Advisory Service (India).

He feels the Sensex will struggle to achieve a strong and sustainable breakout towards the 65,000 mark unless getting support from three factors, including market breadth which is not strong enough at present.

The capital market professional with experience spanning over two decades believes the IT sector is preparing for the next phase of up move and will relatively outperform the broader markets over the coming weeks.

Do you think the Sensex will surpass 65,000 before a major correction?

For the Sensex to surpass 65,000, it will need to have a comprehensive breakout above 63,600 levels. So far as any major correction is concerned, what I feel is that there will be some consolidation if not any major correction before the markets move past this level.

As of now, there are a couple of issues that are preventing the index from staging a strong breakout. The market internals like the breadth, is not strong enough at present. We would need much stronger breadth than what we have currently for any major breakouts to first occur, and then to sustain.

Second, the precariously low levels of VIX leave us vulnerable to any profit-taking bouts to take place.

Third, gross relative underperformance from banking and finance stocks. We need participation from this space for a strong and sustainable breakout.

Unless all these three factors get corrected, we will see Sensex struggling to achieve a strong and sustainable breakout.

Which sectors can participate in the next upmove with Sensex?

If the next upmove occurs, and it will, we must have banking and financial space to participate. Besides this, I also expect auto, IT, energy, and FMCG/consumption space to perform and participate.

Will the Bank Nifty struggle a lot before crossing 45000?

With regard to Bank Nifty, it is the 44,200-44,500 zone that is important and not the 45,000 levels. A strong and trending move on the upside would take place only after Bank Nifty crosses and sustains above the 44,200-44,500 zone.

Three largecaps to bet on in the current market scenario?

I would be looking at TCS, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Maruti Suzuki among others.

Are the charts telling you that the IT sector may be making itself ready for a sharp upmove considering the consolidation on monthly charts?

Yes. The IT sector is inside the lagging quadrant of the RRG (relative rotation graph) when benchmarked against the broader markets. However, it is seen sharply improving on their relative momentum.

It is preparing for the next phase of up move and will relatively outperform the broader markets over the coming weeks.

