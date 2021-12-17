Sensex, midcaps decline over 8% in past 2 months; 15 stocks rally 25-97%

After key stock indices hit record highs in October, overvaluation concerns raised by global brokerages rattled the market. Then, the detection of a new Covid-19 variant and its spread, along with the start of liquidity normalisation and rising expectations of interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve in 2022 amid inflationary pressures, dampened sentiment.

All this happened over a two-month period. The markets came off their record high levels and are now moving in a range, looking for fresh signals.

At current levels, the benchmark indices and the broader markets are more than 8 percent lower than the peaks they reached in October.

“With liquidity normalising in the US and expected normalisation of India’s monetary policy in due course, we expect equity prices to remain under pressure,” said Hemant Kanawala, head–equity at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance. “However, the earnings trajectory so far has been strong, with five of the past six quarters reporting an earnings beat, leading to upward revision in earnings.”

While strength in earnings will provide downside protection, gains will be capped in light of the liquidity withdrawal, keeping the markets rangebound in the near term, Kanawala added.

Energy and FMCG were the prominent losers, each declining about 11 percent. However, the capital goods index outperformed the others with a 4 percent gain in two months.

One-fifth of the BSE 500 stocks were in negative terrain, while the rest outperformed largely due to value buying and short covering to some extent.

More than 51 stocks in the index reported double-digit returns in two months, of which the top 15 stocks gained between 25 percent and 97 percent. Tanla Platforms was the biggest gainer with a 97 percent rally followed by KPIT Technologies with a 50 percent gain.

Trident, Raymond, TCI Express, Vodafone Idea, Minda Industries, Adani Total Gas, La Opala RG, Shoppers Stop, Allcargo Logistics, Sheela Foam, KPR Mill, Minda Corporation and APL Apollo Tubes gained 25-41 percent.

On the other hand, more than 200 stocks posted double-digit declines. The top 35 stocks fell between 20 percent and 33 percent, including Graphite India, HEG, Balaji Amines, IRCTC, Dilip Buildcon, JSW Energy, IndusInd Bank, JM Financial, Indiamart Intermesh, PNC Infratech, Infibeam Avenues, BASF India, Laurus Labs, Ashoka Buildcon, PVR, NLC India, Godrej Properties and Vaibhav Global.

Heavy foreign institutional investor selling pressure was also a major reason that dampened sentiment and capped the upside, although domestic institutional investors consistently bought stocks and provided strong support to the market.

FIIs were net sellers for the third consecutive month in December and the quantum of sales on a monthly basis was the most in every month of the last quarter of 2021.

They offloaded shares worth Rs 25,572 crore in October, Rs 39,901 crore in November and Rs 24,617 crore so far in December. As a result, FIIs turned net sellers for the year as well, selling over Rs 80,000 crore of shares in 2021. However, DIIs bought a similar number of shares in the year.

