Sensex likely to return 12-18% in 2020; infra sector to be in focus

I would like to define a range for index returns which should be between 12% and 18% for next year, Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Sensex has given 15% return in last one year. Do you expect similar returns in 2020 and why?

In terms of earnings growth, 15% is the number which is quite possible for the index earnings while the index levels also depend on macro factors and forward earnings which determines price multiples that finally decides index levels.

So at the current situation, I would like to define a range for Index returns which should be expectations of between 12% to 18% for next year. Coming to the reasons, I think India's GDP is seen bottoming out and even if we take a moderate GDP growth of 6% and add 5% inflation than growth comes at around 11% and add another 4-5% of outperformance premium over GDP than it comes at about 15%-16%. So it should not be difficult.

The auto sector had a bad patch in 2019 which hit earnings as well as the stock price. Do you expect smart recovery?

Yes, we are expecting a recovery in auto segment. However, one still needs to wait and see what kind of strength the recovery shows which could further add to sectors attractiveness from an investors perspective. The major reason for recovery would be the onset of new pollution norms next year for which buyers seemingly postponed new buying or demanded higher discounts from OEMs which both added to industry woes.

Secondly, from the industry point of view, the new launches were very minimal in the first half of the year due to phasing out of old vehicles and inventory management. Now in the past few months, we have witnessed an increase in BS-VI new launches across various product categories.

Most experts believe midcaps and small-caps will outperform large-caps in 2020. Do you agree?

If you analyse the data and valuations at which midcaps and small-caps basket are trading currently than definitely we could conclude that it is almost at historically lowest levels. So the argument stands correct if you expect the market to revert to its mean.

Having said that, what I would also like to add is that even in midcaps and small-caps basket there were companies which performed well in the current year as well and my hypothesis is that our economy and subsequently broader markets are witnessing many disruptions simultaneously which produces a lot of noise, volatility and uncertainty. Also, industry has to change or adapt to these which is not easy hence mixed performance. So to believe non-performers to get rewarded in the coming year is not what I am expecting.

Most analysts expect FM to tweak personal income tax rate in Budget 2020. Do you also expect the same?

We think this expectation of some - tweak in personal income tax - has been initially conveyed by the Government itself sometime back and there seems a high probability of the same but on the other hand when you see Govt. revenue shortfall then you start to doubt the same. Broadly we don't build any specific expectations from the budget as we have seen in past that many policy decisions came outside of the budget as well. We see the policy as a continuous process.

What are the big challenges/risks for the market in 2020 (global and domestic front)?

Earnings recovery and increase in both government and private investment for long term economic growth are the key domestic challenges while on internationally key events to watch out for would be Brexit impact, U.S.-China deal, U.S. elections and shape of economic recovery globally.

