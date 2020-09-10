Sensex jumps 500 points, Nifty reclaims 11,400; 4 factors driving the market

The market gained strength and was trading higher on September 10 after witnessing consolidation in the last few sessions but experts advised caution ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day.

The BSE Sensex rallied 494.91 points or 1.3 percent to 38,688.83 while the Nifty50 rose 122 points or 1.08 percent to 11,400 in the afternoon trade.

The broader markets also gained momentum, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.88 percent and the smallcap index was up 1.66 percent.

Here are the four key factors that are driving the market higher:

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries, the country's largest listed company by market capitalisation, was the main driver to the rally. The stock shot up more than 7 percent intraday to hit a record high of Rs 2,344.95 and became the first company in India to hit a market capitalisation of $200 billion (Rs 14,65,670.32 crore).

After raising more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore via stake sale in Jio Platforms, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned company focussed on its retail business.

Private equity giant Silver Lake Partners will invest Rs 7,500 crore in the retail unit of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Reliance Retail Ventures, at an equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

Last month, Reliance Retail decided to acquire the retail and wholesale business as well as the logistics and warehousing business from the Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore.

Earlier this month, RIL said the Rs 25,215-crore investment by Brookfield Infrastructure and its institutional partners in RIL's Tower Infrastructure Trust had been completed.

Reliance Industries partly paid up shares were locked in 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 1,394.55 per share on the BSE.

India-China border talks

The consolidation and correction in the last few sessions seem to have priced-in all India-China border standoff.

All eyes are on a meeting that India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will have with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi later in the day as the troops of both the countries remain in a tense standoff in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The talks are expected to focus on dialling down the tensions, two days after the neighbours accused each other of firing in the air, the first time in 45 years that bullets have been fired along the LAC.

Banking & Financials

Banking & financials stocks were also on buyers' radar, with Nifty Bank and financial services indices rising around a percent each, amid hopes that lending activities after the end of six-month moratorium will turn strong in the coming weeks, which could support economic recovery.

Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, PNB and ICICI Bank were leading with 1-2.5 percent gains.

"Banks were worried about moratorium-led NPAs, as the moratorium period is over, now they will have a clear idea on what is going wrong in their books. Getting clarity on likely losses was the biggest worry for the bankers," Satish Kumar, Head of Equities at Equirus Securities told Moneycontrol.

Technical View

The Nifty50, so far, has gained over a percent and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts. The index has managed to hold above 11,300, the key support.

Experts expect the bullish momentum to continue in coming days if the index sustains at the current level.

"While the market has opened with a marginal gap up, we need to see if we can get past 11,450 on a closing basis. That is a key resistance level. Until then the bearish sentiment continues and we could drop back to the 11,200 levels and lower," Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments told Moneycontrol.

Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.