Sensex jumps 450 points, Nifty at 10,850; 5 factors that led the rally

The market staged spectacular performance on last day of November series as benchmark indices rallied more than a percent, continuing uptrend for the fourth consecutive session on November 29.

In fact, November has turned out to be the best series for the market in the current calendar year, as the Nifty50 climbed over 7 percent to move from 10,100 to near 10,900 levels.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 453.46 points or 1.27 percent to 36,170.41 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 129.80 points or 1.21 percent to close at 10,858.70.

"We continue to maintain a positive outlook on the market, benchmark indices still have scope for a 12-15 percent appreciation," Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas told Moneycontrol.

He said volatility in the market may increase on the back of state and general elections. "Any dips in the market can be used as buying opportunities by investors."

However, the only concern is the broader markets continue to underperform as BSE Midcap index rising 0.6 percent and Smallcap 0.23 percent amid balanced breadth.

Here are five key factors that are driving the market higher:

Federal Reserve comments

US benchmark indices rallied 2-3 percent on November 28, lifted by remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Powell asserted that policy rate is below the neutral rate or the rate at which it neither stimulates nor restrains economic growth by changing its interest rate policy. This is in contrast to Fed’s September meet statement and follow-up speeches, and therefore opens up possibilities of Fed going slow on rate hikes, particularly in 2019.

He also qualified that policy actions have a lagged effect of more than a year and therefore anticipating future stages is crucial.

Powell statement boosted interest in riskier assets whereas dollar and US Treasury yields also fell.

Rupee at fresh 3-month low

The rupee jumped 80 paise to breach the 70 per dollar mark and touched 69.81, a three-month high level intraday amid sustained selling of the greenback by exporters and easing crude oil prices.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a higher note at 70.15 and then gathered further momentum and touched an intraday high of 69.81, a level last seen on August 27.

Forex dealers said the US dollar weakened against other currencies overseas, after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell comments that the central bank's benchmark interest rate is likely to be near a neutral level.

Traders said robust foreign fund inflows and easing crude prices also supported the rupee.

Crude hits $58/bbl

Oil prices fell sharply after US crude inventories hit their highest in a year, ahead of G20 meeting later this week.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, fell 1.16 percent to $58.08 a barrel, at the time of writing this article.

US crude futures declined 0.97 percent to $49.80 a barrel.

The market ended the previous session down 2.5 percent at $50.29 a barrel, after marking its lowest since early October last year.

Any fall in crude oil prices is always good for the country like India as it imports around 85 percent of oil requirement.

FII buying

Foreign institutional investors have been net buyers in November after consistent selling in previous three consecutive months, which also boosted market sentiment.

FIIs bought more than Rs 9,000 crore worth of shares in India during the month against more than Rs 39,000 crore worth of selling in August-October period.

Technical and F&O Outlook

The Nifty50 closing above 10,850 indicate the sentiment has been turning positive and is probably heading towards psychological 11,000 levels, but the only concern is weak market breadth, experts said.

The index indeed respected its key support and hit the lows of 10,005 on October 26, 2018 and rallied around 8 percent from the low.

"Most influential eight-week time cycle has played out well as expected leading to bottom formation in October 2018 despite concerns over crude, rupee and global trade," ICICI Securities said while reaffirming its faith in the eventual target of 11,400 in coming month amid improving price structure.

"Rallies are now getting bigger in magnitude while corrections have remained shallower, rupee concerns are trimmed down and likely to remain in a range, and rent prices have breached their uptrend signalling a consolidation, going forward," it reasoned.

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 44.63 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,900 strike price. followed by the 11,000 and 11,100 strikes.

Maximum Put open interest of 41.51 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,700 strike price, followed by the 10,500 and 10,800 strikes.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 10,900 while Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,800, followed by 10,700 strikes.