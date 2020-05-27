App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex jumps 1,000 pts, Nifty above 9,300; 4 key factors behind the rally

Experts indicate that the bargain hunting in banks and financial counters gave a fillip to the market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Robust gains in shares of bank and financial heavyweights kept the Indian market benchmarks higher on May 27.

The Sensex jumped more than 1,000 points while the Nifty went past 9,300 in intraday trade. At around 1415 hours, the Sensex was up 795 points at 31,404, while the Nifty was at 9,257, 228 points higher.

Sectorally, BSE Bankex and Finance jumped up to 6 percent but consumer durables and healthcare traded in the red.

Close

Here the top 4 factors that pushed the market higher:

related news

Re-opening of the economies

Easing of restrictions and the gradual re-opening of the economies across the world is underpinning sentiment. The disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic will linger on but the market is taking comfort from the re-start of business activity, hoping that the country's economy will gradually come back on track.

"With many countries starting to ease lockdown restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the virus, which has infected over 5.5 million people globally, equity markets are rallying on hopes for a swift return to health and prosperity," a Reuters report said.

Bargain hunting in banks, financials

Experts indicate that bargain hunting in banks and financial counters gave a fillip to the market. Shares of Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance jumped between 5 and 12 percent.

Hopes of a stimulus

With the lockdown in its last week, the hopes of government stimulus are also growing. Participants are expecting some fresh measures from the government before the economy opens fully.

Technical reasons
The volatility determined by India VIX fell 0.05 percent to 31.45 levels. Volatility has been falling for the last five sessions, which is supporting the index to hold the immediate support zones with a rangebound bias.

Experts are of the view that if the Nifty sustains above 9,160, then long positions can be considered for modest targets of 9,350, whereas shorts should be preferred below 8,968 levels for a target of 8,850.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 02:59 pm

tags #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak | Centre likely to extend lockdown till June 15: Report

Coronavirus outbreak | Centre likely to extend lockdown till June 15: Report

In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.