Sensex inches close to 50k mark; these stocks rose the most during its journey from 40k to 50K

Equity barometer Sensex traded with healthy gains in morning trade on January 13, scaling a fresh record high of 49,795.19.

The 30-share index is just about 200 points away from hitting the unprecedented 50,000-mark.

BSE data shows Sensex hit the milestone of 40,000 mark on May 23, 2019, in intraday trade.

The market has been witnessing a lot of volatility since early 2020, thanks to the outbreak of COVID-19.

During this one-and-a-half period, shares of Adani Green Energy, Tanla Platforms and Dixon Technologies surged the most in the BSE500 index.

Data shows shares of Adani Green Energy surged 2,003 percent during that period (from May 23, 2019, to January 12, 2021) while those of Tanla Platforms jumped 1,542 percent and Dixon Technologies jumped 552 percent.

Shares of Alok Industries, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Aarti Drugs, Laurus Labs, Vaibhav Global, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals and Navin Fluorine International also featured among the top 10 gainers of the BSE 500 index.

On the flip side, Future Retail, Future Consumer, IIFL Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, GE Power India, Indian Bank, Edelweiss Financial Services, RBL Bank, Omaxe and Jagran Prakashan emerged as the top laggards, in that order, during that period, falling between 83-59 percent.

Liquidity boost, low rate regime, healthy corporate earnings and robust foreign fund inflows keep the market aloft in the year 2020.

Bulls kept control in the calendar year 2020 with market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gaining 15.75 percent and 14.90 percent, respectively.

It was a year of hope and despair for the market. While COVID-19 loomed as a grave threat on the market, liquidity boost, better corporate earnings and hopes of vaccine kept the market high.

The market corrected around 40 percent during February-March from its peak in January but after hitting a four-year low on March 24, it gradually recovered the losses and climbed new peaks in December.

Foreign institutional investors net bought more than Rs 1.6 lakh crore of Indian equities in 2020, including a record monthly inflow of over Rs 70,000 crore in November after the US elections.

Analysts point out that the year 2021 will be marked by hopes of the early roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine, normalisation of activities, healthy corporate earnings and economic growth.

