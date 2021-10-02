Sensex hitting 60,000 is not a bubble, here is why

The $3-trillion Indian equity market is on a history-making spree. It recently overtook France to become the sixth-largest equity market globally in terms of market capitalisation. The feather on the cap was the Sensex going past 60,000 and the Nifty inching close to 18,000.

The rally is not a bubble as various factors have contributed to the Indian market's growth story. It is not the outcome of just a single reason but the spiral of rationales starting from the GDP growth for Q1FY22 that accelerated to 20.1 percent on the lower base emphasising a major growth in the core sectors of the economy, followed by the government's fiscal and demand boosting measures like the expansion of production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes to various sectors, vehicle-scrappage policy, infra expenditure and easy availability of finance to boost the private and MSME sectors.

The economic boost is also being provided by the rise in the pace of vaccination and the recovery rate has fanned expectations of the economy opening up completely, further magnifying the growth caused by pent-up demand.

The rise in the FDI cap in various sectors has poured a good amount of liquidity in our market from global leaders, providing a wide range of opportunities in terms of employment and technological advancement.

Apart from the domestic front, global markets have also been a major contributor, as we have seen a huge recovery in the global market after the dent of the last year.

The automobile industry, which is generally the first sector to show signs of weakness during lean times, is relying on the hopes of pent-up demand. As companies have restarted operations, the auto industry is expected to pick up the pace in the coming quarters.

With the advancement towards an environment-friendly future and the policies measures by the government to encourage the use of electric vehicles (EVs), India can emerge as an auto hub. It is expected that the increased demand will consume the piled-up inventory at the dealer level and economic recovery should help auto volumes in the coming period.

The backbone for any developing economy is the banking and financial segment and the recent measure, including the setting up of "bad bank" to clear the mountain of non-performing assets (NPA) is a commendable step, to help the financial sector.

The Indian equity market has immense potential for strong growth. However, in terms of valuation, the market is slightly on the higher side but with a balance of policies, reforms and regular scrutiny by the government and corporates, the same could be seen as an opportunity.

For the time, it will be better to stay selective from an investment perspective with higher scope in the sectors mentioned here.

The market has already been an outperformer among the various asset classes in terms of returns as the Sensex has seen a CAGR of about 15 percent in the past decade.

The future could even be brighter as the gap between time and achievement of milestones is diminishing, showing enormous strength in our market.

