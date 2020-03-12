Sensex hits 24-month low, coronavirus wipes out Rs 10 lakh cr investors wealth

After taking a breather for a day, bears made an unprecedented comeback on March 12 taking benchmark indices to a 24-month low after World Health Organisation declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

The benchmark indices saw a sharp fall in the opening, mirroring global peers. The BSE Sensex was down 2,103.05 points or 5.89 percent to 33,594.35, while the Nifty50 started trading below all psychological levels -- 10,000 and 9,900 -, falling 636.10 points or 6.08 percent to 9,822.30 at the time of publishing this copy.

The market has fallen more than 22 percent from its record high touched in January.

Rising worries over the fast-spreading COVID-19 wiped out over Rs 9.9 lakh crore of investors' wealth in a single day

"Markets will remain nervous till the peak of coronavirus spread is behind us. Economic damage around the world is going to be much more severe than anticipated," Sajjid Chinoy of JPMorgan told CNBC-TV18.

According to him, the global growth may dip to -1 percent, while the India GDP will be impacted by at least 70-80 bps.

On the global front, Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Australia's ASX 200 and South Korea's Kospi plunged 3-6 percent, after the US markets fell into a bear trap, falling 5-6 percent overnight.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed sweeping restrictions to prevent people from 26 European countries from travelling to the United States for a month, which clearly indicates the seriousness of virus that has taken around 4,300 lives globally with more than 1.18 lakh infected cases. In the US, infected cases by virus jumped over 1,300.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump imposed a travel ban on 26 European countries for a month, which indicates the seriousness of the virus that has claimed 4,300 lives.

India also suspended almost all visas and closed land border with Myanmar until April 15. Exemptions are only for diplomatic and official visas as well as employment visas.

All sectoral indices fell sharply with Nifty Bank, Auto, Metal, FMCG, IT, Pharma, Energy, Infra and Realty declining 5.5-9 percent.

The sharp rise in volatility clearly indicated that the market is expected to remain in control of bears. India VIX jumped to a six-year high of 35.28 levels, up 12 percent.

The market breadth was pathetic as nearly 14 shares declined for every share rising on the BSE. In the Sensex 30 and Nifty 50, all stocks traded in the red.

Oil markets also reacted with the international benchmark Brent crude futures falling 5 percent to $34 a barrel amid fears of low demand after Trump suspended travelling from several countries.

However, experts believe the markets will make a comeback, albeit in the long run.

"There is uncertainty in global markets so unsure how much more we can correct, but we believe this is a great buying opportunity for a longer-term horizon," Ashwini Agarwal of Ashmore Investment Management said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.