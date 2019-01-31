'Sensex has grown 100 times in 32 years; Many stocks could turn multibaggers in 2019'

Arun Mukherjee, Soumya Malani

What an eventful year it has been for the markets. Earnings, which were expected to be robust didn’t turn out to be so. A plethora of events rocked the markets, to start with - introduction of LTCG in the last Budget spooked the sentiment.

SEBI’s MF small cap classification decimated the companies which had a market-cap of less than Rs 8,000 crores. Bank frauds, NBFC crisis, trade wars, high crude prices, slumping rupee, RBI-govt tussle further wreaked havoc in the markets.

The year 2018 could well be termed as a bull market speed-breaker which was required to eradicate the crazy greed and inane complacencies of the retail investors.

Albatrosses, which had gala days based on no numbers and rationality, are gone for good. Whenever money making gets easier, the reversion to mean factor makes its way to neutralise the excess.

Election Fever:

Election results for passionate long-term investors are as irrelevant as the case with Brexit or a change in RBI Governor. A different party at the helm is not going to disrupt the country’s balance and affect business cycles of corporate India.

Empirical evidence shows us that in the last 30 years, irrespective of whoever came to power, the markets outperformed big time.

One has never lost money betting on markets prior to the election and staying put for the next 5-6 quarters. History, in all probability, is set to repeat itself this time again.

Macro Conundrum:

It is looking increasingly tough for the government to meet its FY19 fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of GDP. Post-election results, we expect the government to take a lot of populist measures (farm loan waivers to start with) which on a different note, can have a positive effect on consumption.

There are a lot of positive vibes which have emerged of late. Private capex cycle seems to have picked up after a span of more than a decade. We attended AGMs of a few of the decent midcap manufacturing companies and all of them vouched for it.

Some of them are even booked for next 3 years. Few ones, which craved for orders before, are unable to take fresh orders owing to the strong demand.

Credit growth is highest in the last five years. Crude has been kind in the last couple of months which will help companies attain better margins and provide much-needed relief to the country in its attempt to moderate the trade deficit. Inflation, too, is expected to remain below 4% which makes a strong case for an interest rate cut.

Migration to Financial Assets:

Gone are the days when Indian investors used to shiver on heavy FII selling. This year, equity funds have mopped up investments worth over $17 billion which makes the FII selling figure of $4.5 billion look pale in comparison.

The way to generate smart returns from equities remains the SIP way, or systematic investment plans. Investors have been smarter than ever in this regard.

From Rs 1200 crores in 2014 to an almost consistent Rs 7,500-8,000 crores per month is getting put through SIP route in Indian markets. This is a true testament to the fact of financial assets migration from age-old conventional mediums.

Financial assets are expected to grow at a CAGR of 19-20 percent over the next decade, way superior to the 8 percent pace for hard assets.

Earnings & Themes:

Earnings revival remain the most important driver of the Indian equity market for the year 2019 despite several domestic and global challenges. Earnings literally after ages is set to grow at a CAGR of 18-20% over the next 3 years which makes the market pretty attractive on 1 year forward basis.

From capitalising on the upcoming manufacturing theme to some good consumption bets to few great mid-sized API stories, there is no dearth of money making opportunities in markets.

It’s the individual companies and not markets which would make one richer. A lot of great companies backed by superb pedigrees are on the cusp of inflection point. The idea is to take exposure in the right sectors and stocks.

Indian Economy on Strong Footing:

India's GDP took 60 years (1948-2008) to hit its first trillion, next took 7 years (2008-2015), Third Trillion will take 5 (2015-2020), and Fourth Trillion will take 3 years (2020-2023).

The Sensex has grown like 100x in 32 years, at 15 percent CAGR. Our consumption is expected to rise over 7 percent annually for the next 25 years. By 2032, eight out of 10 Indians will belong to the coveted league of the global middle class.

The Indian economy has witnessed a paradigm shift since the past decade and is on a strong growth trajectory. India's GDP growth rate is expected to be the fastest globally. The country's per capita income has risen steadily over the last few decades.

In the shorter term though there could be some pangs of overhang and uncertainties but we have no doubt in our mind that reforms like GST, IBC, will add up to 200 basis points to the GDP over the medium-term.

Suggestion to Investors:

Please don't be bothered about markets. Concentrate on individual stories. Sensex hit a high of 21,000 in early 2008. It's been a decade plus now and in terms of market performance, the returns on a CAGR basis are very minuscule.

However, a nomenclature of individual stories from a Caplin Point to a Bajaj Finance to a Symphony or an Avanti feeds been mega multibaggers.

Irrespective of markets movement over the coming decade, the same is going to be vindicated once again. Many more stocks will deliver super returns. Time to embrace equities as part of nation-building exercise.

Summary:

Since 2003, India's total market-cap has grown over 600 percent which is just second to China. With China sneezing big time this day, the next decade can very well belong to “The Decoupled India”.

From a macro perspective, our country can look a tad bit expensive, but considering the growth profile and the possibility of value unlocking from balance sheets, it is bound to remain expensive. A vibrant, growing economy would mean a bullish, prosperous capital market.

As is the case globally, when economies undergo this transformation, the equity asset class creates wealth in the economy and outperforms most asset classes. India will witness the same phenomenon; equities will outperform most asset classes over the next 3-5-10 years.

(The duo hail from ‘The City of Joy’, Kolkata, and are experts in picking multibaggers. Arun Mukherjee, a college dropout by choice, entered markets at age of 14. Mukherjee also happens to be one of most followed investors on Twitter with over 43,000 followers. His partner, Soumya Malani, who holds masters from London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), is a CA, and CS. He has been ruling the social networking platforms for his multibagger hunting skills. They would be sharing their knowledge with Moneycontrol on various topics relevant for investing in Indian markets.)

(Arun Mukherjee can be reached @Arunstockguru, and Soumya Malani @insharebazaar)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.