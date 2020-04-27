Sensex flirts with 32,000; 4 factors which could be fueling rally on D-Street

We have collated a list of top four factors which could be fuelling bullish sentiment on D-Street –

Sectorally, the rally was seen in the Bankex, Oil & Gas, Energy, IT, and Metal index while profit-taking was visible in power stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex cooled off slightly after rallying by over 700 points in intraday trade on April 27 but is still trading around the 32,000 level mark. The Nifty50 seems to be holding strong above 9,300 levels.

RBI extending liquidity support to MFs:

The closure of its six debt schemes by Franklin Templeton hit investor sentiment to a large extent. History suggest that this usually results in more redemptions and may lead to liquidity problems for the mutual fund industry.

Heightened volatility in capital markets in reaction to COVID-19 has imposed liquidity strains on mutual funds (MFs), which have intensified in the wake of redemption pressures related to the closure of some debt MFs and potential contagious effects therefrom. The stress is, however, confined to the high-risk debt MF segment at this stage; the larger industry remains liquid.

The RBI has stated that it remains vigilant and will take whatever steps are necessary to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 and preserve financial stability. With a view to easing liquidity pressures on MFs, it has been decided to open a special liquidity facility for mutual funds of Rs 50,000 crore.

“More than a crisis of liquidity, it is a crisis of confidence. In order to bring back confidence, the RBI has announced the liquidity support measures for the mutual funds specifically. This will serve to alleviate the fears in the minds of investors and also dissuade many from getting into the redemption mode,” Dr. Joseph Thomas, Head of Research - Emkay Wealth Management told Moneycontrol.

“Even then, the after-effects of the low rated credit risk fund portfolios may haunt the mutual funds for some more time to come because of the economic slowdown and the resultant sluggishness in economic activity emanating from the pandemic. Timely and extremely laudable action from the RBI,” he said.

Positive global cues:

Indian market started off on a strong note on Monday thanks to positive global cues. Most of the Asian markets were trading firmly in the green.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.8 percent, taking back a chunk of last week’s 2.6 percent decline. Japan’s Nikkei gained 2.6 percent, and Chinese blue chips 1 percent in the afternoon trade.

Central Bankers' action lending support to Equity markets:

In an attempt to shore up the economy, Bank of Japan expanded monetary stimulus and pledged to buy an unlimited amount of bonds to keep borrowing costs low as the government tries to spend its way out of the deepening economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.

To ease corporate funding strains, the BOJ said, it will boost by three-fold the maximum amount of corporate bonds and commercial debt it buys to 20 trillion yen ($186 billion), said a Reuters report.

The central bank also clarified its commitment to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds by scrapping loose guidance to buy them at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen, it said.

Reports suggest that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank meeting later in the week, with the latter likely to do more bond-buying.

Technical Factors:

The Nifty50 consolidated in a range of 8820 to 9400 zones from the last ten trading sessions whereas supports are slightly shifting higher while resistance is intact at 9400 zones.

The index rose above the swing high of 9343 recorded on April 23 which gave confidence to the bulls. However, for a sustainable move, the Nifty50 should close above 9343-9400 levels.

“It has to cross and hold above immediate hurdle of 9400 zones to extend further move towards 9700 zones while on the downside support exists at 9000 then 8888-8820 zones,” Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“On the monthly options front, maximum Call OI is at 9500 then 10000 strikes while maximum Put OI is at 9000 then 8000 strike. We have seen meaningful Call Writing at 9300 then 9400 strikes while Put Writing is seen at 8900 strikes with Put Unwinding at 9000 strikes,” he said.

Options data indicates a trading range between 8800 to 9500 zones.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions