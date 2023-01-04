 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sensex falls over 600 points ahead of FOMC minutes: What's driving the markets down?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

Investors are keenly monitoring minutes of Federal Open Market Committee's December meeting, which will be released later tonight. Tepid trading in overseas markets, growth warning from IMF, and profit-booking weigh on Indian equities

Following a flat start, the Indian equity market fell sharply on January 4 as global macro concerns took the centre stage and investors booked some profit.

By noon, the Sensex was down 638.80 points, or 1.04 percent, to 60,655.40, and the Nifty lost 191 points, or 1.05 percent, to 18,041.50. About 980 shares had advanced, 2177 shares declined, and 127 shares were unchanged.

Globally, investors are keenly monitoring minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) December meeting that will indicate the signs of interest rate hike trajectory in the new year. The minutes will be released later tonight.

Let's take a look at the factors that dragged the markets down today.

FOMC minutes