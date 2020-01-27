App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex falls over 450 pts; 5 factors that dragged the indices

The market breadth was in favour of bears as about three shares declined for every two shares rising on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bears took charge of Dalal Street again after a two-day break as benchmark indices fell more than a percent each on January 27. The selling pressure across sectors, barring pharma, pulled the indices down.

The BSE Sensex was down 458.07 points, or 1.10 percent, at 41,155.12 and the Nifty50 fell 129.30 points, or 1.06 percent, to 12,119.00, but the broader markets outperformed benchmarks with Nifty Midcap index declining 0.4 percent and Smallcap index flat.

The market breadth was in favour of bears as about three shares declined for every two shares rising on the BSE.

Close

Here are 5 key factors that weighed on the market:

related news

Coronavirus

Fears over global trade have risen after reports suggested that new CoronaVirus in China, the world's second largest economy, has killed 80 people and infected more than 2,700 people with over 450 people in critical condition. The disease was originated in Chinese city, Wuhan.

Reports also said the virus has been detected in other Asian countries and other parts of world including France, United States, Australia etc.

Hence, China extended the week-long Lunar New Year holiday by three days to February 2, saying schools would return from their break later than usual. Chinese-ruled Hong Kong said it would ban entry to people who have visited Hubei province in the past 14 days.

Market participants kept a wary eye on developments around the virus, which the World Health Organization (WHO) last week deemed "an emergency in China," but not, as yet, for the rest of the world.

Correction in Global Markets

Global equity markets traded sharply lower as investors looked worried about the fast-spreading coronavirus on China and other several economies, with Japan's Nikkei dropped 2 percent.

European markets were also under pressure with France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE falling 2 percent each.

Markets in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan were closed for trade on account of public holidays.

Metals Under Pressure

Metals stocks witnessed sharp selling pressure with the Nifty Metal index falling more than 3 percent as investors worried about the impact of fast-spreading coronavirus on Chinese economy, the biggest consumer of metals.

Jindal Steel, SAIL, Vedanta, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, NMDC, Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Zinc and Hindalco were down 3-6 percent.

Caution Ahead of Union Budget

The market continued to be cautious from last week, ahead of Union Budget to be presented on February 1 and the volatility also increased significantly.

The Union Budget 2020 is majorly important this time, considering the current economic slowdown that brought down the GDP to 5 percent, more than six year low. Hence, there are lot of expectations that the government could be considering several measures to boost consumption and bring economy back on track, even after measures announced last year including cut in corporate tax rate.

Technical View

The Nifty50 fell from the word-go and extended selling pressure as the day progressed, forming bearish candle on daily charts after bearish engulfing pattern last week.

Hence, experts feel 12,100 could remain crucial level to watch out for and if it breaks, then the index can fall below 12,000 levels.

"Bears dominated the session throughout however, broader markets were not as bad. As earlier mentioned 12,100 zone remains crucial for the bulls to hold as a decisive breach below the support zone would provide fresh momentum on the downside and in that event, index can test 11,800 support zone on the downside. Currently Nifty is in a range between 12,100-12,450 zone," Amit Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Indiabulls Ventures told Moneycontrol.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 04:24 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.