Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty below 11,400: 5 factors weighing on the market

The market, after seeing consolidation in the previous sessions, plunged in late morning trade on Septmber 4, as the Nifty50 slipped below 11,400-mark and the BSE Sensex was trading well below 39,000.

The BSE Sensex corrected 470.86 points or 1.21 percent to 38,520.08 and the Nifty50 fell 129.2 points or 1.12 percent to 11398.25 at the time of publishing this copy.

The broader markets were also trading lower but the fall wasn't as sharp as the frontliners. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices declined around half a percent.

Here are five factors are weighing on the market:

Global cues

Globally, equity markets corrected following a sharp fall in the US benchmark indices due to a major decline in technology sector and concerns over economic recovery. S&P 500 fell 3.5 percent, Nasdaq Composite was down 5 percent and Dow Jones plunged 2.8 percent.

Asian equities followed suit. Japan's Nikkei, China's Shanghai Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Australia's ASX 200 and South Korea's Kospi were down 1-3 percent.

The CBOE Volatility Index surged by 26.46 percent to close at 33.60 on September 3, indicating the bulls were not in a strong position. Dow Jones futures were down a quarter of a percent, indicating volatile trade in the US on September 4.

Banking & Financials

The selling in banking and financials caused pressure in the market. The Nifty Bank was down 1.8 percent and the Nifty Financial Services index fell 1.65 percent amid uncertainty over loan recovery after the direction from Supreme Court.

The court, which is hearing a petition seeking interest waiver on loan moratorium, said banks should not declare accounts as a non-performing assets (NPA) for two months and must not take coercive action against borrowers.

However, taking banks' submissions on record, the court said that "accounts not declared NPAs till August 31 not to be declared NPAs till further orders". The top court will continue the hearing on September 10.

IT index under pressure

IT stocks also saw correction following a steep fall in US technology stocks. The Nifty IT index fell nearly a percent as Wipro, HCL Technologies, Infosys and L&T Infotech were leading losers.

India-China border tensions

The market is also closely watching the developments with respect to India-China border issues as the two sides look to resolve the current situation through dialogue at both the military and diplomatic levels.

"The situation along Line of Actual Control (LAC) is slightly tensed. Keeping in view of the situation, we have taken precautionary deployment for our own safety & security, so that our security & integrity remain safeguarded," Army chief MM Naravane told news agency ANI. Naravane has been on a two day visit to Leh in Ladakh.

On September 2, India banned 118 more Chinese apps, including popular video game PUBG, amid escalating tensions along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Reports also suggest that Indian soldiers have taken dominating positions at ‘Finger 4’ along the Pangong Lake. The military is also reportedly keeping a close watch on the People’s Liberation Army (PLA)’s build-up at Depsang-DBO.

Technical View

The Nifty50 opened with a gap down and traded lower but has formed a bullish candle, so far, as current price was higher than opening levels.

Experts are not worried due to this fall, given the index has been consolidating in a range and still held 11,300 levels, which is a crucial support.

"Even though we have opened with a gap down, we still need to breach 11,300 on a closing basis to term this as a short term weakness for our markets. A good risk-reward trade would be to go long at current levels with a stop at 11,300 and a target of 11,600," Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments told Moneycontrol.

On the options front, Yes Securities said weekly positioning remained distributed with no major concentration seen, any sustenance below the recent swing below near the 11,350-mark would attract unwinding from Put writers.

FIIs' derivative stats indicate rise on the index used to trim positions as long unwinding on index futures around 7,000 contracts while large stock futures sell positions seen around 17,000 net contracts, the brokerage added.