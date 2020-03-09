Sensex falls over 1,900 points; 5 factors that weighed on markets

Global share markets tumbled on Monday as panicked investors fled to bonds to hedge the economic shock of the coronavirus, and oil plunged more than 20% after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price, it said.

Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak, said a Reuters report.

Equity markets usually take this the other way round as fall in crude oil prices do spell fall in economic activity across the globe.

"India’s crude import bill may decline by a massive $17 billion or 17% year-on-year in FY21 if the Indian basket price remains subdued around the current level of $50/barrel through the next fiscal, in what could give a big relief to the country’s current account," he said.

"India imports close to 85 percent of its annual crude oil requirements, and its dependence on purchases from overseas has only risen in recent years, as domestic production falters in the absence of adequate incentives. The price of the Indian crude oil basket, which stood at $64 per barrel in January, dropped to $55 in February," Devarsh Vakil, Head - Advisory (PCG), HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

A fall in crude oil prices is usually considered good for Indian economy given the fact that we import more than 80 percent of our crude oil requirement, but it may not be good news for markets.

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices fell around 5 percent each.

On the final tally, the BSE Sensex was down 1,941.67 points or 5.17 percent at 35,634.95, and the Nifty50 was down 538 points or 4.90 percent at 10,451.50, while the Nifty Bank fell 1,338.85 points to 26,462.60.

The Nifty50 fell 695 points in an intraday, while the NiftyBank slipped below 26,000 intraday and hit the lowest level of 25,923 since November 15, 2018.

The S&P BSE Sensex suffered the biggest ever single day fall of 2,467 points intraday on March 9 and closed at the lowest level since February 2019.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus topped 107,000 across the world as the outbreak reached more countries and caused more economic carnage, according to a Reuters report.

Last week global credit rating agency, Moody’s in a report highlighted that the coronavirus has increased the risk of a global recession this year.

As part of a wholesale cut in its forecasts, Moody's said that advanced economies including the United States, Japan, Germany, Italy, France, Britain and Korea could all fall into recession in an "adverse scenario".

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that there have been over 267 deaths and 14,770 confirmed cases outside China. Countries like South Korea, Iran, Italy, Japan, and Middle Asia are highly effected.

Rise in Coronavirus will impact the economic activity, suggest experts which will slow down the economic recovery.

“China is one of the largest suppliers of raw materials and manufacturing hub for different industries, especially Auto, Metal, Pharma, etc.,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research - Investment Advisor told Moneycontrol.

“Due to the shutdown of the manufacturing hubs in the affected areas, there will be a shortage of supplies of electronic gadgets which is the major supplier for India. According to a report by CRISIL, 18 percent of Indian merchandise is imported from China,” he said.

YES Bank debacle:

Shares of Yes Bank rallied after reports suggested that country’s largest public lender, State Bank of India, which needs to come up with equity investment of over Rs 20,000 crore to save Yes Bank from collapse, is in talks with more than half-a-dozen potential investors, said people with knowledge of the matter, said an ET report.

They include Blackstone, Brookfield, Carlyle, TPG, KKR, and Goldman Sachs. The state-owned bank is also said to be in talks with Tilden Park, JC Flowers and Cerberus Capital, some of which the previous management had been negotiating with.

Last week, Yes Bank on Friday wiped out more than Rs 5000 cr of investor’s wealth in terms of market capitalisation after the RBI capped a withdrawal limit of 50,000 and imposed a moratorium on it.

Late in the evening, the RBI governor has assured that the depositor’s money will be safe here. Apart from this, the Finance minister has said that “I want to assure every depositor's money is safe, and I’m in constant touch with RBI”.

Experts feel that Yes Bank debacle is likely to weigh on markets, PSU and financials for some more time.

“Apart from having a strong regulatory framework, the legal framework also needs to be strengthened to punish culprits with heavy consequences which is lacking in India,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Unlike developed countries, wherein CEOs of fraudster companies are put behind bars for decades, ex. Enron debacle, CEO Jeffrey Skilling was sentenced to 24 years imprisonment, which acts as a strong deterrent. India needs to have such a strong legal system,” he said.

Mehta further added that as far as markets are concerned, financials especially PSUs could remain under pressure for some time till the situation is under control and panic settles.

Snapping their six-month buying streak, FPIs pulled out a net Rs 13,157 crore from the Indian capital markets in the first five trading sessions of March as the coronavirus outbreak spooked investor sentiment, said a PTI report.

According to depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net Rs 8,997.46 crore from equities and Rs 4,159.66 crore from the debt segment during March 2-6, taking the total net outflow to Rs 13,157.12 crore, it said.

Prior to this, FPIs were net buyers in the Indian capital markets for six consecutive months since September 2019.

The US Fed brought in an emergency rate cut of 50 bps, which shows that the US government is expecting a slowdown, he noted.

Experts feel that in the next 3-4 weeks, the coronavirus behaviour in the western world will dictate the investment behaviour by FPIs in India.

The Nifty50 closed well below their crucial support levels as bears hammered the index hard. The index tested 10,300 levels on the downside intraday.

The index has already broken below crucial support near 10,600 levels, and the next big support is placed around 10,100 levels.

"Technically, Nifty50 broke below a crucial support at 10,600 levels where we bounced back after income tax cut, and corporate tax cut. Below 10,600, the next big support is placed at 10,100," Atul Suri, Founder & CEO, Marathon Trends – PMS said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

"Bottom fishing should be avoided until the markets indicate fatigue on the downside," Manav Chopra, CMT, Head Research - Equity, Indiabulls Securities said.

