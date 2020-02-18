Sensex falls 400 points, Nifty below 12,000; 5 factors weighing on market

The market continued to correct for the fourth day in a row on February 18 as the focus shifts from domestic events such as the Budget and December earnings season to global cues along with the economic slowdown.

The Sensex was down 430.06 points, or 1.05 percent, at 40,625.63, while the Nifty slipped below the key psychological 12,000-mark, down 131.70 points or 1.09 percent, at 11,914.10 at the time of writing this copy.

The market breadth was also largely in favour of the bears, as about three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

The fall in broader markets was slightly higher, as the Nifty Midcap index corrected 1.3 percent and Smallcap index declined 1.6 percent.

"As most of the key events are behind us, the Indian markets would take cues from global peers. Further, investors would keep a watch on updates of coronavirus. In the meantime, any correction should be considered as a healthy buying opportunity for investors," Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking said.

Five key factors that dampened investors’ mood:

Coronavirus

Global trade has been hit by China's wide spreading novel coronavirus, which has left around 1,900 people dead in the world's second largest economy. The Chinese government on February 17 said there were 72,436 people infected by the virus that is now known as Covid-19.

It is almost a month since China officially announced the outbreak that the infections have been rising.

The outbreak has had a widespread impact on the global economy as China is the biggest consumer and supplier of several commodities, including chemicals, metals, hardware etc. Air travel and tourism have also been hit with several airlines and countries suspending flights to and from China.

Investors are worried about the health f the Chinese as well as the world economy, as a lot of companies and manufacturing units continue to be shut in China since last month. As China is the world’s manufacturing hub, businesses across the world are feeling the pinch of the virus that causes respiratory distress.

Some global brokerage houses have started lowering their growth forecast for China and other Asian economies.

HSBC, which does the maximum business in Asia, said it expects to feel the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in the first quarter and has lowered growth expectations in China for 2020, CNBC reported.

Global markets

Asian markets traded lower with Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi falling 1.4 percent each, while China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.3 percent.

The earnings also caused selling pressure as Apple issued revenue warning, saying it was unlikely to meet its quarterly revenue forecast amid lower demand in China and lower iPhone supply globally. HSBC's 2019 earnings also missed expectations.

Moody's lowers growth forecast

The market continued to feel the pressure of the cut in growth forecast by Moody's.

Moody's Investors Service on February 17 cut India’s 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast to 5.4 percent from 6.6 percent. It reduced the 2021 GDP growth forecast to 5.8 percent from 6.7 percent.

Weakness across global economy due to the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak could hurt India’s recovery, Moody's said. Recovery might begin in the current quarter, but it would be slower than expected, it said.

Sectoral indices under pressure

Selling was being seen across sectors, with the Nifty Metal falling 2.6 percent amid likely weak demand in China, the world's largest consumer of commodities.

PSU Bank index corrected more than 3 percent amid worries over exposure to Vodafone Idea after the Supreme Court asked telecom operators to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by March 17.

Among others, Nifty Bank, auto, FMCG and realty indices were down 1-2 percent.

Technical view

The Nifty formed a bearish candle on daily charts for the fourth consecutive session, trading below the psychological 12,000-mark and also lower than its 50-day moving average.

"As he Nifty is decisively trading below its 50-day moving average and by virtue of this fact if it has slipped into some sort of multi-week downtrend, then corrective swing shall get extended into the zone of 11,783–11,749," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said for the time, strength in the index shall not be expected unless it closes above 12,201.

"Therefore, traders are advised to avoid long positions and look for some signs of stability around 11,990 levels, whereas existing shorts should be squared off if Nifty fails to close below 11,990 levels," he said.