Sensex fails to hold on to 37K, down about 1%; 8 stocks slip 10-16% in 4 days

Bulls failed to push the index in the green in the holiday-shortened week despite some strong measure introduced by the government to boost consumer demand and lift investor sentiment. But, weak GDP data for June quarter proved dampener.

The S&P BSE Sensex which failed to hold on to 37,000 closed 0.94 percent lower while the Nifty50 was down 0.70 percent for the week ended September 6.

The broader market closed in a mixed manner. The S&P BSE Smallcap index rose 0.48 percent while the S&P BSE Midcap index was down 0.76 percent in the same period.

As many as eight stocks in the S&P BSE 500 fell 10-16 percent for the week ended September 6 which include names like Indian Bank, Coffee Day, Canara Bank, Magma Fincorp, Reliance Communications, OBC, Centrum Capital, and MCX.

The Niffy50 made a weekly low of 10,746 which most experts feel that it will act as crucial support for the index in September series.

“Markets traded volatile in a range and settled with a cut of over half a percent. The coming week is also a holiday-shortened one and we expect further consolidation with a bias on the positive side,” Ajit Mishra, Vice President Research – Religare Broking, told Moneycontrol.

“The Nifty50 has immediate hurdle at 11,000 and breakout above the same would help the index to inch higher toward 11,250. In the case of decline, 10,850-10,750 zone would act as a cushion,” he said.

Foreign institutional investors have pulled out more than Rs 5,000 crore from the cash segment of Indian equity markets so far in September which also weighed on sentiment.

However, experts now feel that world stocks are rebounding and we could see a change of heart from FIIs as well.

“At last, the good news on trade war front should bring respite to global and local equity carnage. Across the World, stocks are rebounding but India somehow seems to be intoxicated with domestic blues,” Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO – SAMCO Securities & StockNote, told Moneycontrol.

“But soon, FPIs propelled inflows will take the market higher and eventually change the sentiments. It is time to, therefore, accumulate some good quality stocks at least for the short to medium term,” he said.

The Nifty50 reclaimed 10,900 levels on a closing basis on September 6 and climbed above the 5-days exponential moving average (EMA), and 13-EMA. The index has formed a probable inverse Head & Shoulder pattern and has its neckline at 11,150 levels.

“The index formed a Head & Shoulder pattern, and the support is placed around the 10,850-10,800 levels which is likely to act as a cushion on the lower side in case of a decline,” Manav Chopra, Head of Research – Indiabulls Ventures Ltd, told Moneycontrol.

“The index has formed a Hammer candlestick pattern on the weekly charts which indicates a bullish bias and is likely to test the neckline of 11,100-11,150 zone,” he said.

Chopra further added that one should take a bullish view on a decisive close above 11,150 zones for targets of 11,400-11,550.