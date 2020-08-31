Sensex drops more than 800 points today; 4 reasons why

Indian market reversed gains and fell into the red in the second half of the trading session weighed by weak domestic cues. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a high of 40,010, but reversed gains, touching the low of 38,395.89, while Nifty50 slipped to touch 11,325.85 on the downside in intraday trade. Close The S&P BSE Sensex closed 839 points, or 2.13 percent, down at 38,628.29 while the Nifty50 fell 260 points or 2.23 percent to 11,387.50 levels. related news Taking Stock: Cross-border tensions spoil the party; Sensex closes below 39K

Banking and financial stocks saw positive momentum due to weaker rupee: Gaurav Garg The meeting between the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) with brokers, leading corporates, exchanges, and depositories on Monday has been concluded and the Sebi is ready to move into the new margin pledge and re-pledge system from September 1, 2020.

The change in margin system and securities pledge-repledging could undoubtedly bring disruptions in volumes of daily trading as there is insufficient preparation and validation by the participants in this system - viz Exchanges, Depositories, Depository Participants, Clearing corp, Brokers and clients, suggest experts. "We could witness further polarization of stocks in the markets for some time with the top 200-300 stocks seeing the most depth and liquidity. The securities currently pledged with the brokers need to undergo the new process, which so far is not smooth going by the runs conducted so far," Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol. "Hence, large traders are unsure as to whether they will have limits to trade on Sept 01 which may lead to volume drop in both Cash and F&O segments that may last a few days/weeks," he said.