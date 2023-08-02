Sensex drops 700 pts, Nifty below 19,550 after Fitch downgrades US credit rating

The Indian equity market had witnessed a listless session on August 1.

Indian equity market was under pressure in the morning session on August 2 as weak cues from global markets weighed on investor sentiment. Moreover, credit rating agency Fitch Ratings downgraded the US credit rating from AAA to AA+, citing 'expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years', which further dragged US stock lower.

The news of the ratings downgrade also triggered a spike in US yields on the benchmark 10-year bond to over 4 percent along with an increase in the US dollar index to around 102.

In reaction, the weak sentiment seeped into Asian markets as major benchmark indices, like Japan's Nikkei 225, South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also opened lower. Likewise, Indian benchmark indices mirrored the trend and opened lower, while extending losses as the day progressed.

At 11.07 am, benchmark indices were trading near their day's low, with the Sensex was down 693.46 points or 1.04 percent at 65,765.85, and the Nifty was down 206.50 points or 1.05 percent at 19,527.00.

"The rate hike by the US Federal Reserve last week and hinting at a further rate hike has spread uncertainty across the global markets, which has sparked volatility since then. On the domestic front, tepid earning reports and listless action from the FIIs are seen undermining the market mood. Risk averse market atmosphere is also quite likely ahead of Friday’s US jobs report," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

"Technically, Nifty could find support at 19,561, but if it moves above its biggest hurdle of 19,887 mark, the index would capture the psychological 20,000 mark," Tapse added.

The advance-to-decline ratio also favoured declines. About 1,420 shares advanced, 1,568 declined, and 125 were unchanged.

Among specific stocks, Hero MotoCorp continued to witness intense selling pressure following after the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raids at the residence of Pawan Munjal, Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, after taking cognisance of a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) case. The stock was the biggest loser on the Nifty 50, down nearly 3 percent.

Other losers included NTPC, Tata Motors and Tata Consumer Products which fell around 2 percent each as investors booked profits off these counters.

Weakness in the market was also broad based as all sectors, including automobiles, banks, FMCG, energy, information technology, metals and pharma struggled with losses.

The broader market also moved in tandum with the headline indices as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices were both down around 1 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.