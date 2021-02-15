Sensex climbs Mount 52K! FIIs pour Rs 19,000 crore in February; will the momentum continue?

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) who were net sellers in the run-up to the Budget turned net buyers by pumping in more than Rs 19000 crore in the cash segment of the Indian equity markets, pushing benchmark indices to fresh record highs.

The S&P BSE Sensex surpassed Mount 52K for the first time on Monday while the Nifty50 also climbed above 15,300 levels.

A landmark Budget that promised capex in infra, as well as healthcare sector aiming to push the economy back into the double-digit growth phase, made India attractive investment destinations especially for the ones who are chasing growth.

“Several Reforms aimed at protecting shareholder rights in our view improves ease of doing business and FPI’s have invested Rs39000 crore till date during CY2021 into Indian Equities. Sectors like Private Banks, Consumer, FMCG and IT have seen foreign flows as Indian companies have exhibited resilience and demonstrated growth post lifting of the lockdown restrictions in Q3,” S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities told Moneycontrol.

“We expect foreign flows to be positive in Q4 as well in line with the trend so far as the Budget has been pro-growth with privatisation gaining ground,” he said.

FIIs were net buyers in the cash segment of the Indian equity markets to the tune of about Rs 9000 crore in January. Experts see the momentum to continue in the forthcoming quarters amid weakening dollar which makes Emerging Markets attractive especially India which is focused on fuelling growth.

"Inflows continued to be strong in Jan too. FIIs now see India as having the fastest post-Covid recovery among emerging markets. The sharp and steady decline in Covid infections in India is a clear positive from FII's perspective and therefore, future flows also are likely to be good,” Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“There is sectoral rotation happening in the market now. In 2020 the pharma sector was a preferred choice and the sector did very well while the banking stocks underperformed due to potential NPA concerns,” he said.

He further added that banking stocks are again sought after by the FIIs. IT stocks continue to be favourites with high delivery buying.

