Sensex climbs Mount 46K, Nifty50 at 13,500: What should investors do?

A blockbuster day for Indian markets as benchmark indices climbed crucial resistance levels on December 9. The S&P BSE Sensex registered a record high above 46,000 while Nifty50 also managed to climb above 13,500 levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied to a fresh record high of 46,164 while the Nifty50 rallied above 13,500 levels for the first time to hit a record high of 13,548.

Investors’ wealth grew by more than Rs 1 lakh crore on the BSE, and more than Rs 8 lakh crore so far in the month of December.

Riding on the liquidity wave, Nifty50, as well as Sensex, hit fresh record highs in December. Foreign investors have poured in more than Rs 20,000 crore in the cash segment of the Indian equity markets so far in December.

The next big question is what should investors do? Is it time to book profits or deploy more cash?

Experts feel that it makes sense to take some profits off the table and turn slightly cautious. Buying on dips will be a more prudent approach rather than buying at current levels.

“The Indian benchmark Index is hitting record highs every week, but one has to notice that it is a narrow rally. As markets hit a record high, the investors may book some profits in long positions,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capital Research Global Limited told Moneycontrol.

“We are witnessing this mainly due to the factors like progress on COVID-19 vaccine and expectation of stimulus package from the developed countries but one has to remember that the COVID-19 vaccine may come out shortly and the market may discount it forever,” he said.

The momentum still remains strong thanks to liquidity support from the foreign investors, but the big action could be in individual stocks. The rally which was led by pharma and IT has now moved to banks, auto, travel, and realty stocks – which suggests sectoral rotation.

“At 46000 on the S&P BSE Sensex, one should reshuffle the portfolio and situations where the portfolio stock valuations have gone through the roof, book a profit or put a stop loss on your position and churn more towards value and India centric stories like manufacturing, automation, travel stocks, and rural focussed plays,” Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities told Moneycontrol.

Wednesday’s advance in the market was accompanied by a 5 percent uptick in VIX, indicating that nervousness could be starting to creep in.

“We would suggest short-term traders who are already holding long positions in the market to tighten their stop losses and look out for profit-booking opportunities,” Abhishek Chinchalkar, CMT at FYERS told Moneycontrol.

“Meanwhile, for those looking to create new long positions, we would suggest waiting for a minor correction, before entering on the long side,” he said.

Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol that markets are slightly over brought now and trading at premium valuation as well so the possibility of consolidation in the near term cannot be ruled out and it would be healthy for markets.

“We would thus recommend investors to focus more on the selection of stocks and continue with the “buy on dips” approach,” he said.

The year 2020 has been a volatile one for Indian markets but investors will be happy as both Sensex, and Nifty50 recouped initial losses and are closing consistently in the green.

Data suggests that benchmarks Nifty and Sensex have rallied almost 80 percent from the COVID lows and have traded at new lifetime highs. With the benchmark trading at all-time highs, there is bound to be some apprehension in the mind of investors.

The valuations do look a bit stretch but with earnings expected to catch up, there is some more upside left in Sensex and Nifty feel experts.

“While Nifty valuations at 19.7xFY22 consensus EPS estimates are not cheap we are in the early stages of economic recovery where multiples tend to be higher. Moreover, there has been a marked acceleration in economic activities from October driven by festive demand and the opening up of the services sector, which bodes well for second-half earnings and justifies the premium valuations,” Jyoti Roy, DVP Equity Strategist, Angel Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Given the sharp rally in the markets, some volatility cannot be ruled out in the short term, especially around the Q3FY21 numbers early next year especially if there is any slowdown in global flows,” he said.

Roy believes that the benchmark Nifty can give returns of 10-12 percent over the next year from current levels. “While we expect the Nifty to do well over the next one year we believe that broader markets will do better given the continued improvement in underlying economic conditions,” he added.

