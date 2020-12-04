Sensex breaches 45k for the first time; 10 key highlights of Friday's session

Sensex settled with a gain of 447 points, or 1 percent, at 45,079.55 and Nifty ended at 13,258.55, 125 points or 0.95 percent higher.

BSE

December 4 will go down in history as a remarkable day as on the date, market barometer Sensex breached the 45,000 mark for the first time.

The market opened in the green and rose higher after the RBI MPC maintained the status quo on key rates and stance and indicated that the economy was improving gradually.

RBI's assurance on maintaining ample liquidity in the system also boosted sentiment which has already been firming due to positive reports on the COVID-19 vaccine.

"RBI’s decision to keep policy rates unchanged and maintain an accommodative stance for the current and upcoming year is well taken by the market. RBI has ensured ample liquidity support on a timely basis in the form of Open market operation, TLTRO and reverse repo," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Globally, renewed US stimulus negotiation and vaccine roll-out has underpinned optimism, this will help the domestic market to maintain its euphoria."

Sensex hit an all-time high of 45148.28 and Nifty made a fresh high at 13,280.05 in intraday trade. Finally, Sensex settled with a gain of 447 points, or 1 percent, at 45,079.55 and Nifty ended at 13,258.55, 125 points or 0.95 percent higher.

Here are the top 10 highlights of Friday's session:

Richer and richer: Friday's rally in the market made investors richer by nearly 1.3 lakh crore as the overall market-capitalisation of BSE-listed firm rose to Rs 179.5 lakh crore on December 4 from Rs 178.2 lakh crore from the previous session.

Over 250 stocks hit 52-week high: More than 250 stocks, including Adani Ports, Bharat Forge, Cadila, Escorts, Grasim, Hindalco, IndiGo, Jindal Steel and JSW Steel, hit their fresh 52-week highs.

Over 400 stocks hit upper circuits: Over 400 stocks, including DHFL, Edelweiss Financial Services, Omaxe, Indiabulls Integrated Services and Reliance Infrastructure, hit their upper circuits.

8 Sensex stocks hit a 52-week high: As many as eight stocks - Asian Paints, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Titan and UltraTech Cement - hit their fresh 52-week highs on December 4.

Mid, smallcaps underperform: While the benchmarks logged gains of a percent each, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices settled with mild gains, underperforming the benchmarks.

BSE Midcap closed the day 0.44 percent higher and Smallcap index settled 0.42 percent higher.

BSE Energy lone sectoral loser: BSE Energy index ended 0.60 percent lower, emerging as the lone sectoral loser. On the other hand, BSE Bankex rose over 2 percent to finish as the top gainer among sectoral indices.

Most traded stocks: As per data available with NSE, Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, Adani Power, Punjab National Bank, Tata Power, SBI, Bank of Baroda, South Indian Bank, SAIL and BHEL ended as the most traded stocks in terms of volume in that order.

Most active stocks in value terms: SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, IRCTC, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel ended as the most traded stocks in terms of value on NSE.

Volume spike of over 100%: Stocks such as UltraTech Cement, ACC, Ambuja Cements, Lupin, Godrej Properties, Tata Power, Exide Industries, UBL, Petronet and Bandhan Bank witnessed a volume spike of over 100 percent.

Nifty forms a bullish candle: Nifty formed a bullish candle. As markets are in the firm control of the bulls, experts say, sustaining above 13,152 levels in the next trading session, Nifty can head towards the next target of 13,320 levels and beyond that, a higher target of 13,550 can’t be ruled out in the next couple of days.

"In case of Nifty trades below 13,150 levels for the most part of the next session, then intraday weakness can creep in to drag it down initially towards 13,100 levels," said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

"For the time being, as momentum is strong and completely in the grip of bulls, traders can look for stock-specific trading opportunities by maintaining a stop loss below 13,150 on the closing basis," he said.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.