Sensex breaches 40K in intraday trade; 5 factors weighing on markets

The S&P BSE Sensex breached 40,000 marks briefly in the intraday trade on February 26 but bounced back, while the Nifty50 was trading around its 200-day exponential moving average placed around 11,720.

Sectorally, selling pressure was seen in telecom, auto, realty, power, and metal indices.

The Indian currency gained in the early trade. The rupee opened higher by 13 paise at 71.75 per dollar against the previous close of 71.88.

Top 5 factors that could be weighing on markets:

Weak Asian markets

Asian shares fell on February 26, tracking losses in the US markets overnight. The sharp selloff pushed the yields on safe-haven treasuries to record lows. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both shed more than 3 percent in their fourth straight session of losses.

Yields on 10-year and 30-year US Treasuries teetered close to record lows and gold rose as worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak boosted safe-haven assets, said a Reuters report.

US coronavirus warning

Chinese shares fell by 1.3 percent. Shares in South Korea, rattled by a sudden rise in virus infections, briefly hit a two-month low, it said.

The United States has asked Americans to begin preparing for coronavirus to spread within the country as outbreaks in Iran, South Korea and Italy escalated and fears that the epidemic would hurt global growth rattled markets, said a Reuters report.

The World Health Organization says the epidemic has peaked in China, but concern that its spread is accelerating in other countries is likely to keep investors on the edge. The virus that originated in China had spread to about 30 countries, the report added.

Slowdown in Asian economies

The effects of the coronavirus outbreak are likely to reverberate beyond China as most major economies in the region are expected to either slow down significantly, halt or shrink outright in the current quarter, a Reuters polls has found.

Technical View

Many Asian economies, which were just limping back to growth from the spillover effects of the 18-month long US-China trade dispute, were again dealt a blow by the outbreak, which has shut down businesses and cities, said the poll.

The Nifty, which formed a bearish candle on the daily charts the previous day, opened with a gap down on February 27 to retest its crucial support around 11,720. The next big support is placed at 200-DMA at 11,684 on daily charts.

The supertrend indicator gave a sell signal on daily charts. The last time when this indicator gave a sell signal was on January 28 and the Nifty tested 11,600 levels before bouncing back.

On the Nifty monthly options front, maximum Put OI is at 11,800 followed by 11,700 strikes while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 12,200 strikes.

Markets are in a cautious mode and 11,600 is likely to act as crucial support for the index.

“The level of 11,600 is the key zone for the bulls as a move below the mentioned support would weaken the structure,” Amit Shah, Technical Research Analyst with Indiabulls Securities Ltd, told Moneycontrol.

“12,000 is likely to act as a resistance zone on recoveries. Markets are likely to remain volatile with either direction moves. Traders should look to have a sell-on- rise approach.” he said.

F&O Expiry on Thursday

Markets are likely to remain volatile ahead of February series expiry on February 27, as traders will roll over positions in the futures and options (F&O) to March series 2020.