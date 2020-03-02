Sensex bounces back sharply, Nifty hovers around 11,400; 5 factors driving the rally

The market saw a relief rally, bouncing back sharply after the coronavirus fear triggered steep falls in six consecutive sessions.

The BSE Sensex shot up 668.87 points, or 1.75 percent, to 38,966.16, after a fall of nearly 2,900 points over the last six days.

The Nifty50 also gained 190.80 points, or 1.70 percent, at 11,392.60. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices, too, were up, rising 1.4 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

The market breadth, too, turned in favour of the bulls as more than two shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.

"The rally was expected, but one should not read much into one-day kind of rally. It was obvious that after a sharp fall last week, the market needs to get into a cool-off zone as the recovery indicated by the global markets on Friday. Next three-four days would be crucial to watch out for as the market will try to balance the fall seen earlier, then only we can make out the clear trend on either side," Shailendra Kumar, Chief Investment Officer at Narnolia Financial Advisors, told Moneycontrol.

Here are five key factors driving the rally:

Global markets strong, sharp fall in gold

The rally in global markets despite unabated coronavirus concerns was the key reason for Indian equities doing well.

Fear of a pandemic had pushed markets off a precipice, wiping more than $5 trillion from global share value as stocks cratered to their steepest slump in more than a decade, Reuters reports.

Global markets indicated recovery on February 28, which continued on March 2.

China's Shanghai Composite surged 3.3 percent despite worse manufacturing data, while Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi were down nearly a percent each.

After falling 357 points on February 28, Dow Jones futures indicated opening gain of more than 100 points on March 2.

The sharp fall in gold prices also indicated some recovery in global equities. Gold futures went to near $1,700 per troy ounce last week, but fell to $1,602 by the closing on February 28.

However, coronavirus cases have been increasing worldwide, though countries have been trying hard for a drug that can cure infected patients. South Korea, the major affected country outside of China, reported an increase of 476 infections, taking the total to 4,212 cases with 22 deaths.

China, from where the virus originated, reported 202 new cases and 42 deaths on March 1, taking the total number of infections to more than 80,000 and 2,912 people dead. The world has now reported more than 85,000 cases and close to 3,000 deaths.

Stimulus measures from central banks

The rising hope for coordinated action in terms of stimulus measures from global central banks to weather the damaging economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic also lifted sentiment.

The sheer scale of losses prompted financial markets to price in policy responses from the US Federal Reserve to the Bank of Japan and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Futures now imply a full 50 basis point cut by the Fed in March, while Australian markets are pricing in a quarter-point cut at the RBA's meeting on March 3, reports Reuters.

Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that the central bank would take necessary steps to stabilise financial markets.

US Federal chairman Jerome Powell on February 28 said the coronavirus posed evolving risks to economic activity and the Fed would use tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.

In-line Q3FY20 GDP numbers

The in-line GDP for quarter ended December 2019 could also be a reason for recovery. Indian economy growth dropped to 4.7 percent, the lowest in last 27 quarters, in Q3FY20 against 5.1 percent in Q2FY20 (which revised upwards from 4.5 percent earlier).

"While the headline print came along expected lines (Bloomberg consensus: 4.7 percent), the accompanying revisions belied expectations of mild improvement in sequential momentum as the Q3 FY20 data denotes further weakening of growth impulses," Yes Securities said.

Based on high-frequency data showing some improvement over Q3FY20, Barclays says it is likely that the Q3FY20 growth number would also be revised higher.

"While we believe the economy will continue to improve gradually going forward, the growth revival is likely to be slow. The recovery in the services sector remains lacklustre, as credit growth remains tepid and automobile sales are weak, even as freight and passenger traffic improve," said the global brokerage.

Barclays continues to expect growth to average 5.3 percent in FY19-20 --RBI's forecast is 5 percent--and pick-up to 6.5 percent in FY20-21 against the central bank’s 6 percent.

Selective value buying

Experts see some selective value buying in most beaten down stocks.

"The rally in ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, Infosys, TCS, Titan Company, HDFC, ITC, etc clearly indicated that there is a value buying after sharp correction in previous week. Any steep fall in the market always gives opportunity," Shailendra Kumar said.

Nifty stocks like HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Eicher Motors, Infosys, JSW Steel, Coal India, Nestle, Bharti Infratel, Zee, Power Grid, TCS, Titan, Tech Mahindra, HDFC and Sun Pharma gained 2-5 percent.

In previous six straight sessions, when the market wiped out Rs 11.8 lakh crore worth of investors' wealth, lot of stocks fell sharply with sectors like Auto, Bank, Energy, Infra, IT, Metal and Pharma declining 6-14 percent.

Technical View

Technical experts also said the relief rally was along expected lines as charts clearly showed that the market was in oversold zone.

The Nifty50 climbed more than 150 points to around 11,400 levels, but it is still showing the bearish candle formation that resembles a Spinning Top pattern on daily charts.

A spinning top is often regarded as a neutral pattern that suggests indecisiveness in the market. It can be formed in an uptrend as well as in a downtrend.

"The index gave a fall of 800 points in a week, which has put the majority of the oscillators in oversold zone and relief rally towards 11,625 cannot be ruled out. Also, the Nifty is having a strong demand zone in a range of 11,200-11,100, which has acted as base earlier and there is a possibility that it can hold current fall and it can bounce back towards 11,500," Shabbir Kayyumi, Head of Technical Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors, said.