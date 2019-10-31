Sensex at record high! Experts remain optimistic as rally has more legs

The market gained its mojo back as the BSE Sensex hit fresh a record high of 40,344.99 on October 31 after a break of five months from June 4 when it touched the earlier all-time high.

The rally was broadbased, except IT, since the low (36,100) touched during the last 40K to current 40K.

BSE Auto gained the most among sectors, showing more than 20 percent rally, indicating that the recovery is likely sooner than earlier especially after the corporate tax rate cut and heavy discounts/freebies offered by these companies, experts feel.

Bank, Capital Goods, Consumer Durables, Energy, FMCG and Metal rallied 10-17 percent, followed by Healthcare (up 5 percent).

However, IT lost 5 percent largely due to the large correction in Infosys due to a whistleblower complaint. But, that stock was the biggest gainer on October 31 with nearly 5 percent gains which could be indicating how the company has strong corporate governance, and there could be nothing in the whistleblower complaint, said Deven Choksey of KR Choksey in an interview to CNBC-Awaaz.

The BSE Sensex rose 209.98 points to 40,261.85 and the Nifty50 climbed 64.20 points to 11,908.30 while the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained a percent each at the time of publishing this copy.

Experts feel the rally is expected to continue going forward with recovery in earnings and economy, but the broader market participation is likely only after the economy shows real growth in numbers.

"Finally we are coming out of prolonged slowdown and government acted aggressively by announcing several measures including cut in corporate tax rate. It gives confidence among market participants that corporate profit growth will continue for many years and hence the market is expecting strong revival in earnings in next 3-4 quarters," Vikash Khemani of Carnelian Capital Advisors said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Also, the sentiment moved from 'sell on rally' to 'buy on dips" strategy, he said.

"Even September quarter earnings are not that bad as earlier expected, which also suggests that earnings recovery would happen and it is not short-lived. Once credit supply comes in strong then there could be more recovery going ahead," he added.

"We remain optimistic on market as we see slow and gradual recovery in earnings and valuations will also catch up going ahead," said Khemani who preferred financials, consumption and investment cycles.

"Financials continued to remain our favourite in both credit as well as non-credit. Consumer discretionary is on expected consumer spending," he said.

Pankaj Murarka, the founder of Renaissance Investment Managers has also said the rally has more legs. As the economic recovery will take place in the medium term, there could be long way for growth.

He likes domestic cyclicals including auto as things will recover from now onwards after seeing more than a year of slowdown.

Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder - Marcellus Investment Managers, feels the actual recovery will take time as all reforms need to pan out well in coming quarters.

Until the economy revives, it is very difficult to say the broader based market rally will take place, he said.

Priya Misra of TD Securities said India still outperformed global counterparts due to recent government measures while the rest of world was still getting monetary stimulus which was ineffective as rates were already low. The trade issue has not impacted India much. Hence, the country is in a better shape when the yield curve is getting steeper.

The global backdrop is not positive. My baseline view is nervous as growth is pretty weak as China PMI numbers are weaker than expected, and even US manufacturing numbers were not good.