Sensex At Mt 45k, Nifty Scales 13,200: What Should Investors Do?

The year 2020 that started off on record highs in January is likely to sign off in style as well, with both the Sensex and the Nifty climbing crucial peaks and looking strong in the near-term.

The S&P BSE Sensex has gone past 45,000, while the Nifty50 surpassed 13,250 for the first time in the first week of December.

After recording a double-digit return in November, the benchmarks are looking strong but experts favour booking partial profits and re-entering on dips.

The market-cap-to-GDP ratio is trading above historical averages, which also suggests that investors should move with caution. The Mcap-to-GDP that was at 79 percent in FY19, dipped to 56 percent (FY20 GDP) in March 2020 and then moved higher towards 91 percent at present (FY21E GDP), above its long-term average of 75 percent.

The ratio, also known as the Warren Buffett indicator, compares the value of all stocks at an aggregate level to the value of the country's total output.

A value above 100 percent indicates that the market is overvalued, while a number close to 50 percent indicates that it is undervalued. The ratio is more applicable to developed countries and might not reflect the true picture for investors here in India, say experts.

The Nifty is trading at a 12-month forward RoE of 13.4 percent, catching up with its long-term average of 13.8 pecent, Motilal Oswal said in a report.

The index’s 12-month trailing P/E of 26.7x is at a 34 percent premium to its long-period average of 19.8x. At 3.1x, its 12-month trailing P/B is also above its historical average of 2.8x, it said.

Five consecutive weeks of gains suggest that some consolidation cannot be ruled out. Experts pencilled in the near-term target at around 13,500-13,600 in December as long as the Nifty holds above 12,800.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) that have poured in more than Rs 65000 crore in the cash market of the India equity segment have put in more than Rs 10,000 crore in December, so far. As long as the liquidity trap remains open, the momentum will continue.

“We have witnessed a V-shaped recovery and have witnessed a strong move across sectors and stocks from lower levels over the past 34 weeks. Midcaps and small caps have started to outperform the broader markets and will continue over the next few quarters,” Rajeev Srivastava, Chief Business Officer at Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol.

“But, we would advise to book partial profits to the tune of 25 percent and create some cash to buy in declines and fresh investments should be committed in SIP mode,” he said.