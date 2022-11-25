 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sensex at all-time high: Time to be bullish or bearish?

Moneycontrol News
Nov 25, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

Kanika Agarrwal of Upside AI and Amit Jeswani of Stallion Asset differ in their views on strength in the market

Benchmark indices closed November expiry series at record highs with Sensex at 62,272.68 and Nifty at 18,484.10. Markets rallied across the globe as investors welcomed US Federal Reserve’s minutes that suggested slower pace of interest rate hikes going forward. Crude oil prices at 10-month low and India VIX falling to 52-week low also buoyed sentiment.

In this backdrop, investors hope to end the year at new record highs and look forward to 2023. Foreign brokerage Goldman Sachs expects Nifty to reach 20,500 by end-2023, led by mid-teen earnings growth and a modest price-to-earnings compression.

Meanwhile, we spoke to two PMS fund managers who have opposing views on this big market event.

Kanika Agarrwal, Co-founder, Upside AI

Headline index numbers are always interesting because they are doing two things: storytelling and misleading. Index is giving you the broad sentiment of the country’s investors. India is having a moment as we have the right tailwinds, demographics – both in absolute terms and relative to other markets. Therefore, the index highs reflect the optimism investors feel for India. The flip side is that this is misleading – the broader market has not moved like the Nifty. Year-to-date, Nifty is up 6 percent but the Smallcap 100 is down 14 percent.

Our system that decides allocation across equity, debt and gold has been close to its historical highest allocation to equity over the last two months. Similarly, our equity products have been taking 0 percent cash calls. Therefore, we are fully invested.