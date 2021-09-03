Sensex at 58k! Here's what experts think is next for the market

Bulls continued dominating Dalal Street on September 3 as equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty hit fresh record highs of 58,140.33 and 17,321.35, respectively, in intraday trade.

BSE Midcap and smallcap indices also hit their fresh record highs of 24,453.88 and 27,388.48, respectively.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms is now near 254 lakh crore.

More than 200 stocks, including Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Titan and UltraTech Cement, hit their fresh 52-week highs.

More than 250 stocks, including Hindustan Oil Exploration, Jain Irrigation Systems and Trident, hit their upper circuits on BSE.

Here's what analysts have to say about Sensex at 58K:

Expert: Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99

Benchmark index the Sensex touched the 58,000 mark for the first time today. The rally is driven by IT, pharma and metal stocks.

The markets is making new highs daily. For the long term, we are bullish, however, after such a move, the market might see some correction. Investors are advised to keep trailing stop losses to their positions.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research; Swastika Investmart

The Sensex has achieved another milestone of 58k and it is surprising the Street by its ferocious move and creating a new high almost every day.

This bull run has more legs to go and it is just a matter of time when Sensex will cross the 60,000 mark because we are in a roaring bull market that may continue for the next 2-3 years.

Technically, 58,700 is an immediate target level while 57,500 is immediate support whereas 56,300-56,000 will be a strong demand zone at any correction.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research

We have observed a tremendous flow of funds from all around the globe coming in India which has fueled the rally that we have witnessed in the past few months.

In the current scenario, we expect the rally to continue further. India has become the investors heaven to park their money safely especially with the economic recovery that India has seen. We expect the market to continue the rally and expect the level of 17,500 very soon.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.