Sensex @ all time high: Tread with caution as yield gap blinks red

Asha Menon
Nov 25, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

Rising interest rates and elevated stock valuation could be stretching the spread between earnings yield and 10-year GSec yield to a breaking point

If bond yields continue to rise with rising interest rates, investors may have to change their debt-to-equity allocation in favour of debt. (Photo by energepic.com/Pexels)

Stock markets have hit their all-time highs and the market seems to be on an upswing. But, there is an indicator—the spread between earnings yield-10-year GSec--blinking red and advising caution.

With rising interest rates and stock markets inching towards all-time highs, the gap between the yields is elevated. Nifty’s earnings yield is at 4.5 percent and the bond yield is at 7.3 percent, which means a spread of 2.8 percentage points or 280 bps, when usually the gap ranges between 25 bps and 350 bps.

“If the interest rate continues to rise or stay elevated and the spread rises to its upper limit of 3.5 percentage points, then the stock market may see a strong correction,” according to Rohit Srivastava, founder and strategist at Indiacharts.com. He shared a chart (see below) plotted with data between 2008 and 2022 year-to-date, and it showed how bond yields and spread moves in parallel and earnings yield and the spread move in opposition.

In the graph, the spread seems to be rising as bond yields rise on interest-rate hikes, and when the spread heads towards its upper limit, the equity yield keeps trending downwards to bottom out when the spread is around 350 bps.