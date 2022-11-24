 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sensex @ all-time high: Index may appear relatively cheap, but for how long?

Shubham Raj & Ravindra Sonavane
Nov 24, 2022 / 09:29 PM IST

As the Western world is facing recession, some impact will also be on Indian companies. This may lead to plateauing of earnings growth or even a contraction. This along with any further rise in Sensex levels will eventually lead to the expansion of PE.

On November 24, 2022, the Sensex hit a record high. (Image Credits: Getty)

In the last two years even though the Sensex has surged, the price-to-earnings ratio (PE) – a metric used by analysts to gauge the valuations – has been in a downtrend, clearly outlining that earnings have grown at a rapid pace.

As of November 24, when the Sensex hit a fresh all-time high level, it traded at a trailing twelve-month (TTM) PE of 23.11, which is the lowest in the last 30 instances when the index has made all-time highs.

PE ratio has two components – price and earnings. When the ratio contracts, this usually means either of two things: the price has been falling or earnings have been increasing at a faster pace than the price. Sometimes both happen together, and then it hits the sweet spot, which is what has happened in the last one year.

Since October 2021 when Sensex hit an all-time high last time, the index saw corrections. At the same time, the earnings growth of constituent companies expanded when India opened up after a crippling lockdown period. Both instances happening at the same time led to a contraction of 568 basis points in PE from the last peak to the fresh peak on November 24.

However, things may change now. As the Western world is facing recession, some impact will also be on Indian companies. This may lead to plateauing of earnings growth or even a contraction. This along with any further rise in Sensex levels will eventually lead to the expansion of PE.

Analysts expect corporate profits in India to grow in the mid-teens next year and in 2024. Even as this growth is higher relative to India’s past growth rate and expected growth rate of 8 percent for much of Asia, it means during CY23 -24, the growth will not expand.