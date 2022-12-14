 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Selling spree sends FII ownership in NSE50 to multi-year low of 18%

Dec 14, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Despite the selling this year, foreign investors remained most overweight on financials and information technology. Domestic mutual funds remained most overweight on financials, healthcare, telecom and are underweight on energy and staples

Foreign institutional investors have sold Indian equities worth $28 billion since October 2021, when the Nifty touched its previous all-time high of 18,604. FII ownership in NSE 500 has touched a multi-year low of 18 percent versus 23 percent in 2019, as per data compiled by BofA Global Research.

“A protracted recession in the US could mean FII outflows will continue for longer, however incremental outflow is limited,” the brokerage said.

While China's reopening is feared to eat into India-bound funds flow in 2023, Amish Shah, the head of India equity research at Bank of America Securities, differs.

“India and China do not compete for emerging market (EM) allocation and they are directionally linked. Flows into the EM basket would imply inflows to India,” he argued at a media roundtable.

Following this year script, domestic investors will come to the rescue of the Indian markets next year as well, it is believed. BofA estimates imply a $20- billion inflow into equities from provident fund, pension fund, insurance funds and SIPs.