Sell V-Guard Industries, target Rs 191: Dinesh Rohira

Dinesh Rohira

V-Guard Industries continued to trade in a negative trajectory on the weekly basis to fall below its crucial support at 200-days moving average (DMA) placed at Rs 205-odd levels despite managing to close in positive basis on daily basis.

The scrip continued to consolidate from a higher level of Rs 237 towards a low of Rs 191 levels, and made a marginal rebound but failed to close above its crucial support placed around Rs 205.

It formed a bearish candlestick pattern on weekly price chart which resembles a Spinning Top kind of pattern. Further, a weekly RSI stood at 45 odd levels indicating persistent selling regime, and MACD is also trading below its Signal-Line.

We have a sell recommendation for V-Guard which is currently trading at Rs 199.30

