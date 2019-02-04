App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell V-Guard Industries, target Rs 191: Dinesh Rohira

A weekly RSI stood at 45 odd levels indicating persistent selling regime, and MACD is also trading below its Signal-Line.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dinesh Rohira

V-Guard Industries continued to trade in a negative trajectory on the weekly basis to fall below its crucial support at 200-days moving average (DMA) placed at Rs 205-odd levels despite managing to close in positive basis on daily basis.

The scrip continued to consolidate from a higher level of Rs 237 towards a low of Rs 191 levels, and made a marginal rebound but failed to close above its crucial support placed around Rs 205.

It formed a bearish candlestick pattern on weekly price chart which resembles a Spinning Top kind of pattern. Further, a weekly RSI stood at 45 odd levels indicating persistent selling regime, and MACD is also trading below its Signal-Line.

We have a sell recommendation for V-Guard which is currently trading at Rs 199.30

Disclaimer: The author is CEO and Founder at 5nance.com. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 02:06 pm

tags #Stocks Views #V-Guard Industries

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.