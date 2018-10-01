Sell V-Guard Industries, target Rs 150: Aditya Agarwal

Aditya Agarwal

Looking at the weekly chart, V-Guard Industries has formed a Bearish Head & Shoulder pattern and off late, the stock confirmed its breakdown from the said pattern. The weekly RSI (14) convincingly closed below the 40 mark which supports our hypothesis.

Also, on the weekly scale, we are seeing a formation of Lower Top Lower Bottom formation. Hence, we expect this stock to correct further from the current level and therefore traders are advice to build a short position in a range of Rs 180 to 182 with a price target of Rs 150. A stop loss should be placed at Rs 194.

