Sell United Spirits, target Rs 582: Sameet Chavan

Sameet Chavan

United Spirits remains to be our preferred shorting candidate since the last couple of weeks. The confirmation of a near-term weakness was seen last week when it decisively sneaked below the ‘200-day’ moving average after nearly 10 – 12 months.

Last week, we recommended going short at around Rs 636 and our immediate target of Rs 605 has already been met. But, considering its weak structure, we extend the target to Rs.582 and hence, one can look to go short or revise stop loss for the existing trade at Rs.621.

: The author is Chief Analyst, Technicals, and Derivatives at Angel Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.