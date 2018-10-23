Sell UltraTech Cement, target Rs 3100: Ashish Chaturmohta

Ashish Chaturmohta

UltraTech Cement is in decline mode forming lower tops and lower bottoms for the last three months on the daily chart. In the last couple of sessions, the stock has witnessed sell-off characterised by heavy volumes and has closed below the critical support of Rs 3,556.

On Monday, it formed long bearish candlestick and closed at 21-month low. Price has closed below lower Bollinger band suggesting continuation of the decline in the stock.

Momentum indicators are in bearish mode on daily as well on the weekly chart. Thus, the stock can be sold at the current level and on rise to Rs 3,400 with a stop loss above Rs 3,550 for a target of Rs 3,100.

