Sell Ujjivan Financial Services, target Rs 200: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be sold at the current level and on rise to Rs 228 with a stop loss above Rs 235 for s target of Rs 200, says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.
Ashish Chaturmohta
Ujjivan Financial Services is in decline mode forming lower tops and lower bottoms for the last six months on the daily chart. For the last three weeks, the stock has been trading in a range of Rs 265 and Rs 222 and has formed bearish pole and flag pattern on the daily chart.
On Monday, the stock hit a fresh low of Rs 221 and closed at a new low for the decline. Relative strength index has given negative crossover with its average on the daily chart. Thus, the stock can be sold at the current level and on rise to Rs 228 with a stop loss above Rs 235 for s target of Rs 200.