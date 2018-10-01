App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Titan Company, target Rs 740: Aditya Agarwal

We advocate traders to go short in Titan in a range of Rs 820 to 825 with a price target of Rs 740. A stop loss should be placed above Rs 861, says Aditya Agarwal of Way2Wealth Brokers.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Aditya Agarwal

After confirming its breakdown from the bearish ‘Head & Shoulder’ pattern on the weekly chart, Titan Company has seen a pullback which led to a retest of the neckline of the said pattern.

Once again, the selling pressure seen at higher levels and the stock resumed its downtrend last week. On the daily chart, we are seeing the formation of a negative reversal pattern which indicates that the overall trend is still down.

The weekly ‘Lower Top Lower Bottom’ formation is still intact. Hence, we advocate traders to go short in Titan in a range of Rs 820 to 825 with a price target of Rs 740. A stop loss should be placed above Rs 861.

Disclaimer: The author is Head of Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 10:12 am

tags #Stocks Views

