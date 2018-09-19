App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Tata Motors, target Rs 240: Dinesh Rohira

The RSI on chart stood at 35 levels while MACD trading below its Signal-Line, indicating selling regime, says Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dinesh Rohira

5nance.com

Despite a periodical reverse trend, Tata Motors continues to remain under selling pressure on a weekly basis. It consolidated from a higher band of Rs 364 levels towards low of Rs 248 levels during the last six months.

It further slipped below from its 200-100-days moving-average level placed at Rs 383-370 levels to decline about 9 percent on weekly basis and thus indicating a short-term pressure on price.

The RSI on chart stood at 35 levels while MACD trading below its Signal-Line, indicating selling regime. We have a sell recommendation for Tata Motors which is currently trading at Rs 251.50

Disclaimer: The author is Founder & CEO, 5nance.com. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 01:14 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.