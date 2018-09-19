Sell Tata Motors, target Rs 240: Dinesh Rohira

5nance.com

Despite a periodical reverse trend, Tata Motors continues to remain under selling pressure on a weekly basis. It consolidated from a higher band of Rs 364 levels towards low of Rs 248 levels during the last six months.

It further slipped below from its 200-100-days moving-average level placed at Rs 383-370 levels to decline about 9 percent on weekly basis and thus indicating a short-term pressure on price.

The RSI on chart stood at 35 levels while MACD trading below its Signal-Line, indicating selling regime. We have a sell recommendation for Tata Motors which is currently trading at Rs 251.50

The author is Founder & CEO, 5nance.com.