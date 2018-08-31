App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Tata Elxsi, target Rs 1275: Aditya Agarwal

We may see a sharp slide towards Rs 1320 and stock may even correct till Rs 1275. Stop loss should be placed at Rs 1440, says Aditya Agarwal of Way2Wealth Brokers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aditya Agarwal

Way2Wealth Brokers

Tata Elxsi has been in a protracted uptrend since several months and hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 1491. Subsequently, stock corrected towards Rs 1375 and rebound sharply, however, stock failed to cross its previous swing high and made a lower bottom on a daily chart.

Looking at the overall structure, we are seeing a formation of head & shoulder pattern on daily chart. The said pattern will be activated if stock breaches the Rs 1388 levels.

In that case, we may see a sharp slide towards Rs 1320 and stock may even correct till Rs 1275. Stop loss should be placed at Rs 1440.

Disclaimer: The author Head of Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 11:18 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.