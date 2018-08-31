Sell Tata Elxsi, target Rs 1275: Aditya Agarwal

Way2Wealth Brokers

Tata Elxsi has been in a protracted uptrend since several months and hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 1491. Subsequently, stock corrected towards Rs 1375 and rebound sharply, however, stock failed to cross its previous swing high and made a lower bottom on a daily chart.

Looking at the overall structure, we are seeing a formation of head & shoulder pattern on daily chart. The said pattern will be activated if stock breaches the Rs 1388 levels.

In that case, we may see a sharp slide towards Rs 1320 and stock may even correct till Rs 1275. Stop loss should be placed at Rs 1440.

: The author Head of Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.