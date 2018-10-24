App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Strides Pharma Science, target Rs 365: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can take a short position in the range of Rs 405-410 for the downside target of Rs 365 levels and a stop loss above Rs 440, says Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Shitij Gandhi

Strides Pharma Science has been maintaining its downtrend on the daily charts and is trading in a sloping channel with a formation of lower highs and lower lows pattern.

However, after a pullback rally from 400 to 440 levels in the recent past, we witnessed selling pressure which led to a fresh breakdown from bearish flag pattern visible on a daily interval.

Traders can take a short position in the range of Rs 405-410 for the downside target of Rs 365 levels and a stop loss above Rs 440.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 11:30 am

#Stocks Views

