Sell Strides Pharma Science, target Rs 365: Shitij Gandhi

Shitij Gandhi

Strides Pharma Science has been maintaining its downtrend on the daily charts and is trading in a sloping channel with a formation of lower highs and lower lows pattern.

However, after a pullback rally from 400 to 440 levels in the recent past, we witnessed selling pressure which led to a fresh breakdown from bearish flag pattern visible on a daily interval.

Traders can take a short position in the range of Rs 405-410 for the downside target of Rs 365 levels and a stop loss above Rs 440.

