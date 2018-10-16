App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell SREI Infrastructure Finance, says Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be sold at current levels and on rise to 33 with a stop loss above 34 and a target of 27 levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Ashish Chaturmohta

Sanctum Wealth Management

SREI Infrastructure Finance is in long-term decline mode forming lower tops and lower bottoms on the weekly and monthly chart. After sharp decline stock has been trading sideways in a narrow range for the last couple of weeks.

The stochastic indicator has given negative crossover with its average on daily. Thus, the stock can be sold at current levels and on rise to Rs 33 with a stop loss above Rs 34 and a target of Rs 27 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 11:57 am

tags #Stocks Views

