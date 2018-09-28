Sell Shriram Transport Finance, target Rs 1125: Mustafa Nadeem

Mustafa Nadeem

Shriram Transport Finance is in a bearish trend making a lower top and lower bottom formation on daily charts. A recent pullback rally is seen on the daily chart though price action which continues to remain in bears grip as it is below short-term moving averages.

A bearish candle post a Doji indicates an exhaustion of bulls and price may dive to lower levels of a target of Rs 1,125 and a stop loss placed at Rs 1,185.

The author is CEO, Epic Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.