App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Shriram Transport Finance, target Rs 1125: Mustafa Nadeem

A bearish candle post a Doji indicates an exhaustion of bulls and price may dive to lower levels of a target of Rs 1,125 and a stop loss placed at Rs 1,185, says Mustafa Nadeem of Epic Research.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mustafa Nadeem

Shriram Transport Finance is in a bearish trend making a lower top and lower bottom formation on daily charts. A recent pullback rally is seen on the daily chart though price action which continues to remain in bears grip as it is below short-term moving averages.

A bearish candle post a Doji indicates an exhaustion of bulls and price may dive to lower levels of a target of Rs 1,125 and a stop loss placed at Rs 1,185.

Disclaimer: The author is CEO, Epic Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 11:25 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.