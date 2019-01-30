Sell RBL Bank, target Rs 525: Shitij Gandhi

Shitij Gandhi

From the last six weeks, RBL Bank has been consolidating in a range of Rs 590-560 levels and is trading well above its short and long-term moving averages.

But, this week, prices slid well below its consolidating range as stock gave a channel breakdown along with marginally higher volumes, which suggest short build up in prices.

Traders can take a short position into the stock within a range of Rs 555-560 for the downside target of Rs 525 levels with stop loss above Rs 580.

The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd.

