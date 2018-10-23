Sell ONGC, target Rs 148: Jayant Manglik

Jayant Manglik

ONGC witnessed the marginal recovery of late but failed to surpass the hurdle of multiple moving averages on the daily chart around Rs 165 and formed a fresh short pivot. Indications are in the favor of negative trend to extend further.

Traders are advised to create fresh shorts within the range Rs 158-160. It closed at Rs 156.95 on October 22, 2018.

(The author is President, Religare Broking)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.