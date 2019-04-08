App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Sell Nifty if it breaks 11,550 on closing basis; focus on metals & pharma'

Above 11,770, Nifty would jump to 11,950-12,050. Our focus should be on metals, pharmaceuticals, technology and auto sectors

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Shrikant Chouhan

The market has formed a Doji Star or a Spinning Top kind of formation at the top of the current up move. The Doji represents indecisiveness in the market.

A Doji does not hold any significance if the market is not trending, as non-trending markets are inherently indicative of indecisiveness.

Doji formation in an uptrend or downtrend is significant, as it is a signal that the buyers are losing conviction when formed in an uptrend and sellers are losing conviction if seen in a downtrend.

Shrikant Chouhan
Shrikant Chouhan
Senior VP, Technical Research|Kotak Securities

Long-Legged Doji reflects (on weekly Nifty chart) a great amount of indecisiveness regarding the future direction of the underlying asset.

We can also term it as a disagreement among traders who are confused whether it is a reversal (the traditional view) or a continuation.

Formation indicates direction but deciding the stop loss becomes extremely difficult for traders whenever Doji appears on the chart.

Based on the formations, one thing is clear that we should be a buyer if Nifty crosses 11,770 and seller if Nifty breaks below 11,550. However, in both cases, stop loss is mandatory at 11,700 and 11,600 respectively. The difficult part of the formation is to trade between the levels of 11,770 and 11,550.

Hence we also need to focus on micro developments and if we go through with short term pain points, then we can easily conclude that Indian currency and crude prices are turning unfavourable.

The rupee has formed Double Top formation between 68.40 and 68.30. Based on it, it has scope to depreciate further to 70.50 in next few weeks, which would minimise inflows for the capital markets and upside could get capped.

For crude, we were of the view that the level of $70 per barrel could bring correction, but it has failed and is not positive. Crude price could soar to $73-75 in the short term.

Based on the above observations, we should trade sell between 11,730-11,720 keeping a strict stop loss at 11,770 for the same. Below 11,550, Nifty could fall to 11,350 or 11,300.

On the other side, above 11,770, Nifty would jump to 11,950-12,050. Our focus should be on metals, pharmaceuticals, technology and auto sectors.

The author is a senior VP (Technical Research), Kotak Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 01:54 pm

